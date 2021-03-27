Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.Okay.’ Casts Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Hader

Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Hader and Nathan Fillion are becoming a member of Hulu and Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.Okay.” stop-motion animated sequence.

Throughout a panel for the sequence at Monday’s digital WonderCon, present creators Patton Oswalt (who additionally voices M.O.D.O.Okay.) and Jordan Blum revealed a number of visitor stars and answered fan questions.

One such fan query got here from Hamm himself, who appeared through video chat to ask, “Who’s going to be enjoying Iron Man?”

“Uh… you. Does he understand it’s him? He recorded it,” Oswalt responded.

Blum then revealed the remainder of the visitor stars and the roles that they are going to play on the present. Along with Hamm as Iron Man, Hader will tackle two characters, The Chief and Angar the Screamer, whereas Goldberg is enjoying the supervillain Poundcakes and Fillion will voice Marvel Man.

“M.O.D.O.Okay.” forged members Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero and Jon Daly additionally appeared on the panel at WonderCon. They voice Jodie Tarleton, Lou Tarleton, Melissa Tarleton and Tremendous-Adaptoid, respectively. Different voice forged members embody Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini, Beck Bennett as Austin Van Der Sleet and Sam Richardson as Gary.

“M.O.D.O.Okay.” follows the Marvel villain after his firm, A.I.M., goes bankrupt and he finds himself within the midst of a mid-life disaster. In the course of the WonderCon panel, the forged described the present as a humorous journey with some emotional, family-focused classes combined in. The present is predicated on the characters and story initially created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The present is scheduled to launch all 10 of its episodes on Hulu Might 21. Watch the total panel under.