Marvel’s Midnight Suns once again delays its release date; these are the reasons

Firaxis Games and 2K need more time to offer an experience to match their fans.

Although everything seemed to be going well with the tactical action RPG of Firaxis Gamesreceiving every little bit new trailers introducing its protagonists, today it has been confirmed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will not arrive in time for your release dateleaving the video game without a clear day for its commercialization. However, it is still present among the list of 2K Games productions for this fiscal year.

“We have made the decision to delay the release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to ensure that Firaxis Games and 2K deliver the best possible experience for our followers“, we can read in a brief statement. “The title will be released at the end of this fiscal year on PC, Xbox Series X | S and PS5. Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch versions will come out at a later date,” the statement continues.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was officially presented a year ago, although its existence had been the subject of rumors for a long time before. The intention then of those responsible was to launch the video game in March, however a few months later it announced that it would not be ready until the second half of the year, specifying in the non-E3 2022 its release date until yesterday: October 7 on PC and consoles.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was scheduled for release on October 7.Developed by the creators of XCOM, Midnight Suns seeks to unleash the darkest side of the Marvel Universe on a mission where lead an unlikely group of experienced superheroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the role of Hunter, a legendary demon hunter with a mysterious past. The enemy? The demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde joined the evil army of Hydra. “Can Doctor Strange, Iron Man and Blade put aside their differences in the face of a growing global threat?”

As we indicated at the beginning, the video game has been presented these days to several of its characters, including Captain Marvel and Spider-Man. Now we will have to wait longer to reunite them in a team. Meanwhile, we invite you to read the 5 keys to Marvel’s Midnight Suns told by Toni Piedrabuena in his impressions.

