Marvel’s Midnight Suns shows a new trailer focused on Spider-Man delivering cakes

The title will arrive this October 7 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has taught a new trailer centered on Spider-Man in which he appears fighting Lilith’s forces. This has been revealed by the official YouTube account of Marvel’s Midnight Suns showing more images and excerpts from the popular Spider-Man.

In the video you can see how Spider-Man can be developed with various special attackslike the ability Demon-Webber which covers all of peter parker of fire so that later limbs come out of it to increase Spider-Man’s repertoire of blows.

Two days ago gameplay was shown where you can see the gameplay of the famous Iron Man in this game developed by Firaxis, creators of XCOM. This title has also confirmed other heroes such as Wolverine, Captain America, Ghost Rideramong many others who will form a great alliance to face Lilith.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was delayed to the disappointment of many fans in late 2021, but the good news is that only less than 3 months left to be able to enjoy this title tactical RPG. Its launch is expected for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

