Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’: Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead to Direct

Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus growth continues to chug full-steam forward, with indie horror filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead signing on to direct episodes of Marvel’s upcoming collection “Moon Knight,” Selection has confirmed.

Benson and Moorhead be part of the mission alongside director Mohamed Diab (“Conflict”) and showrunner Jeremy Slater (“Umbrella Academy”).

Marvel has but to formally announce the present’s solid, however in October 2020, Selection reported that Oscar Isaac was in talks to play the title function. Isaac would play Marc Spector, whose dissociative id dysfunction manifests as completely different distinct personas. In a single iteration of the character in Marvel Comics, Spector can also be the embodiment of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon, and Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has mentioned the present will make use of Egyptian iconography. Diab’s filmmaking profession additionally originated in Egypt.

“Moon Knight” is about to start taking pictures in Hungary in March, and premiere on Disney Plus in 2022. The present is a part of Marvel’s strong slate of collection for the streamer, beginning with “WandaVision” which premieres on Jan. 15.

Benson and Moorhead have labored for years throughout the indie horror circuit, beginning with their 2013 function debut “Decision.” On the power of that debut, they directed a section within the 2014 discovered footage horror anthology movie “V/H/S Viral.” In 2018’s “The Limitless,” Benson and Moorhead reprised small roles they performed in “Decision” as members of a doable UFO cult. Most just lately, they directed the horror function “Synchronic,” starring Jamie Dornan and Marvel mainstay Anthony Mackie; it debuted on the 2019 Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant, and opened in restricted launch final October.