Marvel’s phase four release schedule gets shake-up amid coronavirus

Marvel has delayed all of its upcoming films because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The studio had been about to launch into Phase Four of its cinematic universe, which sees the return of Black Widow, Physician Unusual and Thor, in addition to the debut of recent characters like The Eternals.

Initially on account of kick off in Could, now followers gained’t be returning to the MCU till November in accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, as Marvel has primarily pushed all of their upcoming films again one house on their schedule.

For instance, Black Widow has taken the November release date beforehand held by The Eternals, whereas The Eternals has taken the February slot that had been meant for Shang-Chi – and so forth.

Right here is the brand new Marvel release schedule in full:

Black Widow – sixth November 2020

The Eternals – 12th February 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – seventh Could 2021

Untitled Spider-Man movie – 16th July 2021

Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity – fifth November 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – 18th February 2022

The studio has additionally revealed {that a} sequel to Captain Marvel is aiming for release on eighth July 2022, no shock on condition that the primary movie remodeled one billion {dollars} on the worldwide field workplace.

It’s not but recognized whether or not Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ programming will even be given new release dates, however The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was pressured to droop filming because of the coronavirus outbreak.