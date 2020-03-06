Marvel’s Phastos: Brian Tyree Henry’s Openly Gay The Eternals Character Explained

Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos Will Have A Husband And A Household

It has been confirmed that the Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos would be the first overtly homosexual character within the MCU and he’ll be married and have a household. Kevin Feige confirmed it again in August together with saying that it’ll be “simply a part of who he’s”. A number of the finest illustration doesn’t clarify the range it contains or give the id a highlight with out giving the character one thing out of that to do and right here’s hoping The Eternals does the identical. It ought to be famous that Phastos’ homosexual sexuality is just not a part of the comics in any means however he’s a sufficiently small character within the universe for it to not be altering something large from the supply materials.