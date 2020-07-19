Marvel’s Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Send Heartwarming Messages To Young Fan Who Braved Dog Attack

Depart a Remark
Followers of the Avengers franchise know a hero after they see one. So, it appears, do the actors which have introduced our favourite superheroes to life, as Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland are the newest Marvel stars to ship properly needs and assist to a younger boy who saved his sister from being attacked by a canine.
At simply six years previous, Bridger Walker turned an internationally famend hero after he stepped in entrance of his youthful sister when he noticed a canine charging after her. Within the midst of defending her, he was bit a number of occasions on the pinnacle and face. His accidents required cosmetic surgery and roughly 90 stitches — and when social media realized of his heroism, phrase unfold rapidly.
Chris Evans, a.okay.a. Captain America, was so impressed when he heard about Bridger’s bravery that he personally reached out to him through a video name, which the boy’s aunt shared on social media. After praising him, he supplied to ship him his very personal Captain America-style protect.
His fellow Avengers rapidly adopted swimsuit. Robert Downey Jr., a.okay.a. Iron Man, despatched his personal video to Bridger. His aunt shared each the video and Bridger’s response on Instagram:
In his message, he performed up his on-screen rivalry with Chris Evans, insinuating that he can be pleased to one-up his incoming reward to Bridger:
Bridger, you’re a rock star. My title is Robert Downey Jr. I play Tony and that makes me an previous buddy of Cap’s. I heard he despatched a protect your method. I’m gonna do one higher — you name me in your subsequent birthday, I received one thing particular for you. Late. By the way in which, that’s a promise – a promise beats a protect.
Tom Holland additionally took the time to attach with Bridger in one other video chat. This one, it appears, was particularly thrilling for the boy, as a result of Spider-Man is his favourite Avenger. Right here’s a video of their candy dialog, courtesy of Bridger’s aunt:
Throughout their dialog, Tom Holland helped put Bridger, who was understandably starstruck, comfy by asking him about his favourite Spider-Man motion pictures. He then supplied him the prospect of a lifetime — to come back out to the Spider-Man 3 set as his particular visitor.
It needs to be just a little overwhelming, in a great way, to all of the sudden be handled like a VIP by your heroes. Bridger has obtained different supportive messages from the Avengers crew, together with Mark Ruffalo and even the Russo Brothers. He’s additionally heard from different non-MCU heroes, together with Shazam’s Zachary Levi and Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman.
There’s no official phrase but on when Bridger will be capable to meet up with Tom Holland or what precisely RDJ has up his sleeve — however we are able to safely assume we’ll proceed to get updates, each on his restoration and on what his newfound admirers are doing to make it just a little simpler on him.
