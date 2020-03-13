Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Suspends Production as Director Self-Isolates

Following quite a lot of launch dates transferring and premieres being cancelled, Marvel and Disney have determined to temporarly shutter manufacturing on “Shang-Chi.”

The delay comes on account of director Destin Daniel Cretton being requested by a health care provider to self-isolate. Cretton was not feeling signs of COVID-19, however selected be examined as a precaution since he’s a brand new father. He’s self-isolating as he awaits his take a look at outcomes.

The film had been capturing in Australia since February. The second unit will proceed manufacturing at the moment.

Marvel’s notice to the crew learn:

“As a lot of , Destin, our director, has a brand new born child. He wished to train extra warning given the present atmosphere and determined to get examined for Covid-19 at present. He’s at the moment self-isolating below the advice of his physician. Whereas he waits for the outcomes of the take a look at, we’re suspending 1st unit manufacturing in an abundance of warning till he will get the outcomes this coming week. Second unit and off manufacturing will proceed as regular. We are going to attain out to everybody by Tuesday for the most recent replace.

That is an unprecedented time. We respect everybody’s understanding as we work by this.”

It’s unknown when the shoot was going to finish and if it can influence the February 2021 launch date at the moment.

The movie stars Simu Lu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung with Cretton directing.

The unique Marvel Comics “Shang-Chi” follows Shang, a half-Chinese language, half-American superhero created by author Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. Within the comics, Shang-Chi is a grasp of quite a few unarmed and weaponry-based wushu kinds, together with using the gun, nunchaku, and jian. Shang-Chi first appeared in Particular Marvel Version #15 in 1973.

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige is producing the movie. Marvel’s Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are government producers on the challenge.