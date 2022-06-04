Marvel’s Spider-Man arrives on PC and on Twitter the newspaper library does not forgive Insomniac Games

The creators of Sunset Overdrive were also very categorical in denying its arrival on PC.

PlayStation has radically changed its strategy with the arrival of PS5. Faced with a firm commitment to keeping their software exclusively for the users of their consoles, we are now beginning to see more and more video games from their internal studios reach PC, and on Twitter they do not miss the slightest opportunity to remember some of those responsible how, not long ago, they denied any possibility.

“[Marvel’s Spider-Man] will never appear on Xbox or PC. It’s a permanent PS4 exclusive edited by Sony Interactive Entertainment”, assured Insomniac Games in 2017. Five years later it can be said that the tweet has aged pretty badand users have not been slow to fill the message with answers, taking the matter very jokingly and remembering that, after all, Marvel’s Spider-Man will not reach the computer, if not Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, its edition from PS5.

The Marvel wall-crawler thus joins other PlayStation video games such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War and, still without a confirmed date although leaked in an Epic Games Store document, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, to reach PC. Specifically, it will do so on August 12, leaving the adaptation of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the fall, thus giving computer players the opportunity to enjoy the entire saga. It remains to be seen what scoop Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will get.

This announcement took the PC public by surprise, more convinced with the announcement of Returnal for PC after its brand appeared in SteamDB a few days ago. In social networks, Bloodborne was also the protagonist due to his absence, leaving the “PC Gamers” community without the possibility of enjoying FromSoftware’s excellent work.

