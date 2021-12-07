Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS5 will have two more free costumes for the premiere of No Way Home

The wall-crawler expands his wardrobe with an update only available for the video game remastering.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 7 December 2021, 12:56 36 reviews

This next December 16 Marvel’s new wall-crawler movie hits theaters in Spain, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home), a highly anticipated premiere among the followers of the character and the MCU in which many surprises are expected, and of which video games want to be a part, including the great Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered released a year ago now.

Thus, PlayStation has recently confirmed the launch of a small update in December that will incorporate as attractive two free suits Inspired by the film directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, etc.

As they point out from Polygon, this content is not expected to have any kind of additional playable incentive, so it will only change its appearance, enough for those fans who want to dress in the fashion of the current cinematic Spider-Man. The patch will be available on December 10, a week before the premiere of No Way Home, so it is expected some outfits inspired by Tom Holland and not by any other possible Spider-Man that appears in the film.

The download is also exclusive to PS5 versionThere being no mention of whether the players of the PlayStation exclusive on PS4 will be able to get hold of the suits. In the meantime, you can take a look at this video comparison between the two versions. We remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is also confirmed, having Venom as the great villain, as well as Marvel’s Wolverine, with the X-Men as the protagonist.

More about: Spider-Man Remastered, Spider-Man, Marvel and PlayStation.