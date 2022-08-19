Marvel’s Spider-Man is now on PC and with it comes all kinds of mods, even with Stan Lee!

Fan creators waste no time and are already coming up with all sorts of ideas to adapt into the Insomniac title.

As happened at the beginning of the year with God of War, the ever-active modding community on PC has been quick to develop all kinds of creations with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC, the latest PlayStation exclusive to arrive on Steam. In networks there are already plenty of examples of all kinds, although one of the first to have gained some notoriety may be this one starring Stan Lee.

Considered by many to be one of the great architects of this universe, now more popular than ever for his successful movies and television series, he has also been a recurring character in his adaptations in the form of a cameo until his death at the end of 2018. That is not It prevents those who are passionate about his creations, such as Spider-Man signed together with the artist Steve Ditko, from wanting to pay tribute to him.

Changing the outfit and appearance of the spider-man for one 100% recognizable with the writer, users can slide through the skyscrapers of New York with great skill and launch their webs at all kinds of enemies. In addition, and thanks to photo mode from the video game from Insomniac Games, players can also immortalize some great moments of action and exploration around the city.

Those interested in installing the mods can do so by downloading the corresponding file in Nexus Mods. From GameSpot they remind us that the figure of Stan Lee is still very present at a commercial level despite his death about four years ago. Thus, Marvel bought his image rights for future movies, TV shows, Disney theme parks and various “experiences” for the next 20 years.

For its part, Insomniac Games has already paid tribute to Stan Lee in one of the downloadable content released at the time for Marvel’s Spider-Man.

