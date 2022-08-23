Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Latest Mod Challenges Us To Seek Revenge Like Uncle Ben’s Tombstone

PC creators continue to do their thing with the adaptation of the Insomniac Games title.

Los modders They continue to do their thing with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. If a few days ago we told you that we could travel between the skyscrapers of New York as nothing more and nothing less than Stan Lee, today we get a modification that makes such a trip possible as Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben, but we already warned you that it is not what you are thinking

The download in question invites players to swing around the Big Apple as the very tombstone of Spider-Man’s paternal reference, resulting in hilarious moments that we invite you to see in the video that accompanies the news. At the level of animations, being before a simple “slab”the thing is quite limited if not null, but this does not detract one iota of grace from the last curiosity that the mods leave us, which may not be the last given their creativity.

Become Uncle Ben, as the mod has been baptized, can be found available for installation on Nexus Mods, and has been created by the user Saphire.

Leaving the download behind, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered successfully continues its run on PC, still accumulating peaks of over 30,000 users on Steam alone. With these numbers, surely PlayStation’s strategy to continue bringing compatible experiences will continue, already having Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the horizon. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is also coming this year.

If you want to know more about the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, in 3D Games you can find some extensive impressions about the adaptation.

