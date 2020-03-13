Marvel’s The Eternals Is Already Being Protested Over Same-Sex Kiss

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever rising place, and Part 4 must be no exception. There is a ton of extremely anticipated initiatives coming down the pipeline, together with Disney+’s upcoming exhibits and the principle movie franchises. Chief amongst them is Chloé Zhao, which ought to drastically increase the shared universe. The upcoming blockbuster function probably the most numerous solid in Marvel historical past, together with an LGBT superhero performed by Brian Tyree Henry. The superhero Phastos will share a kiss along with his same-sex companion within the upcoming blockbuster, which has resulted in some backlash from sure teams. So earlier than it even hits theaters, The Eternals is already being protested.