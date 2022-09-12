Marvel’s Thunderbolts Confirms Their Hero Lineup, Including The Winter Soldier

Thunderbolts, Marvel’s upcoming supervillain team-up movie, has confirmed who will be in the lineup: Red Guardian, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, Yelena, and Winter Soldier.

At D23 2022, the Thunderbolts cast took the stage to reveal the lineup of Marvel’s anti-hero team. Fontaine’s Valentina Allegra, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, will lead a team consisting of David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Wyatt Russell’s United States Agent, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster Yelena Belova by Florence Pugh and Bucky Barnes’s Winter Soldier by Sebastian Stan.

Red Guardian, Yelena, and Taskmaster hail from the recent Black Widow movie, while Ghost was last seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The United States Agent was one of the main antagonists in Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Thunderbolts was rumored when it was reported that Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank) was brought on board as director, and was confirmed when Kevin Feige said it would wrap up Phase 5 of the MCU. We think he could learn some key lessons from DC’s Suicide Squad.

Throughout comic book history, there have been dozens of members in the Thunderbolts. This includes notable Marvel heroes like Black Widow, Ant-Man, Venom, and Deadpool on their roster. However, it appears that the MCU has been building a team of anti-heroes led by Julia Louis Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, which includes the new Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and John Walker aka US Agent. It looks like that buildup is about to pay off just as we suspected.