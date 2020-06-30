Marvel’s WandaVision Rumored To Be Longer Than Expected On Disney+

Depart a Remark
One of many apparent (and most enjoyable) features of Marvel Studios’ Disney+ initiatives is that they’ll include a number of episodes, permitting followers to spend much more time with their favourite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To date, the studio has greater than implied that viewers ought to gear up for 6-Eight episodes per sequence. Nonetheless, if a brand new report is to be believed, Marvel’s WandaVision may very well be even longer than that.
Take this with a grain of salt for now, however WandaVision is rumored to really have 9 episodes, per Murphy’s Multiverse. The commerce got here throughout the resume of a good stunt individual, which included a credit score for WandaVision “Ep. 109.” Whereas it stays to be seen if the season truly meets this size, this new improvement positively appears to point that sequence may very well be a bit longer than all of us assumed.
Anybody who’s seen the early footage from WandaVision is certain to know that we’re in for a reasonably concerned story. The present is about to give attention to the returning Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, who’s by some means reunited with Paul Bettany’s Imaginative and prescient. With this, the 2 cool down and seemingly start a life in suburbia, although issues will not be what they appear. Alongside the way in which, the present may also dive into different time intervals impressed by totally different eras of scenario comedies. Based mostly on all of this, it wouldn’t be arduous to fathom that the sequence would want an additional episode or two to inform its story.
Curiously, one factor that also hasn’t been clear concerning Disney+’s Marvel initiatives is whether or not or not they’ll strictly be restricted sequence. Whereas the reveals have been initially touted as miniseries, additional experiences appear to point that they may obtain a number of seasons. And with restricted sequence sometimes ranging anyplace from three to 10 episodes, this new report about WandaVision nonetheless doesn’t clear issues up.
Like its fellow Marvel Studios productions, WandaVision has been in an attention-grabbing place production-wise because of the international well being disaster. The sequence was initially reported to have wrapped again in March, however experiences quickly started to recommend that work wasn’t solely completed. These suspicions can be confirmed by Kathryn Hahn, who just lately revealed that she nonetheless has work to do on the challenge.
In fact, apart from its manufacturing standing and episode rely, there are nonetheless loads of different questions we nonetheless have about WandaVision. For instance, we’re nonetheless ready to learn how characters like Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis match into the story, together with how the sequence as a complete ties into the occasions of Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity.
One thing that may be stated is whether or not or not WandaVision is 6 episodes and even 10, dedicated MCU followers will watch it regardless. Nonetheless, I, like many others, wouldn’t flip up my nostril to the prospect of spending much more time with these two Avengers.
WandaVision is presently slated to premiere on Disney+ in December.
