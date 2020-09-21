Marvel’s wild new WandaVision trailer hints at fate of Paul Bettany’s hero

The primary trailer for Disney Plus authentic WandaVision is right here, giving us our first in-depth look at the weird sequence, which explores the surreal life of the MCU’s strangest couple.

Story particulars are being stored largely beneath wraps, however the present will comply with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Imaginative and prescient (Paul Bettany) as they dwell out an idyllic suburban life, impressed by classic US sitcoms.

Nonetheless, they quickly realise that not all the things is sort of because it appears, though the precise trigger of their synthetic life-style is at the moment open for hypothesis.

It could possibly be that Wanda is utilizing her reality-altering powers to create a fabricated world for she and her husband, as she struggles to deal with his brutal loss of life at the palms of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity Warfare.

Nonetheless, it’s additionally potential that the duo are being manipulated by an out of doors supply, with rumours suggesting that traditional Marvel villain Mephisto might make his MCU debut within the sequence.

There’s additionally the unanswered query over the character of Imaginative and prescient’s resurrection; as an android, it’s potential he might have been repaired, however the injury he incurred definitely appeared in depth.

There’s additionally the likelihood that Imaginative and prescient himself just isn’t actual, however simply half of the flowery fantasy that Wanda has created; a degree hinted at when Kathryn Hahn’s character eerily tells him that he’s “lifeless”.

Hahn is alleged to be taking part in Agatha Harkness, a robust witch within the Marvel Universe who performs a key position within the creation of Wanda and Imaginative and prescient’s youngsters, whose arrival is teased right here too.

WandaVision is about to be a vastly vital sequence for Marvel, with a narrative that can hyperlink immediately with the upcoming Physician Unusual sequel and introduce some main new characters.

We get our first look at Teyonah Parris as an grownup Monica Rambeau, a personality followers first met as a baby in 2019’s Captain Marvel, and who goes on to turn into a robust superhero herself.

It’s potential we might see her origin story unfold right here, as different sci-fi parts like extraterrestrial intelligence company SWORD are introduced into the fray.

Take a look at the intriguing trailer beneath:

WandaVision had initially been slated for launch in late 2020, however manufacturing on the sequence was slowed as a result of coronavirus pandemic, so it’s potential that it could possibly be delayed till subsequent 12 months.

Nonetheless, the choice to launch this trailer now means that it won’t be too far-off, notably shocking as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is but to get a full teaser regardless of being slated for an earlier launch.

WandaVision is coming quickly to Disney Plus.