Marvin Davis’ Grandson’s Family Feud Over Palantir Stock

A grandson of Marvin Davis, the onetime proprietor of twentieth Century Fox, is embroiled in a household dispute over an funding in Palantir Applied sciences, which is because of go public subsequent week.

Davis, a Denver oil wildcatter, purchased twentieth Century Fox in 1981 and later offered it to Rupert Murdoch. He died in 2004. His grandson, Alexander J. Davis, filed a lawsuit on Thursday in opposition to Kenneth D. Rickel, accusing Rickel of in search of an improper windfall from an funding fund with vital holdings in Palantir inventory. Rickel is married to Nancy Davis Rickel, who’s the mom of Alexander J. Davis.

Palantir is about to go public on Sept. 30 in a direct itemizing.

In keeping with the lawsuit, Davis and his stepfather went into enterprise collectively in 2011, with the goal of investing in late-stage expertise companies. Their first enterprise, a fund that may put money into Twitter, resulted in failure. In keeping with the go well with, traders balked once they found that Rickel had been penalized by the Securities and Trade Fee for making unlawful trades.

In early 2013, Davis requested his stepfather for an introduction to Joe Lonsdale, one of many founders of Palantir. That led to a profitable fund that raised a $275 million funding in Palantir, in line with the grievance. The deal led to a falling out between Rickel and Davis. Rickel accused Davis of reducing him out of the enterprise, whereas Davis mentioned he had knowledgeable his stepfather that he might not work with him resulting from his checkered background.

Ultimately, they reached a settlement in 2014 underneath which Davis would give Rickel $900,000, plus half of his share of the prevailing investments in Palantir and 1 / 4 of his share of subsequent offers, in line with the go well with.

Rickel and Davis didn’t work together for the subsequent six years. In June, within the wake of Davis’ brother’s loss of life from a drug overdose, they reconnected. In keeping with the grievance, Rickel raised the difficulty of the forthcoming direct itemizing of Palantir, and inquired about his share of the proceeds. Within the subsequent discussions, Davis alleges, Rickel demanded a share of Davis’ different investments outdoors the preliminary fund.

“The plain phrases of the Settlement Settlement bar Rickel from receiving such a windfall,” the lawsuit states.

Davis is in search of a declaratory judgment affirming the validity of the 2014 settlement.