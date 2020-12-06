Marwan Hamed on ‘Kira and El Gen,’ One of Most Expensive Arab Films

Egyptian filmmaker Marwan Hamed, the director of “The Yacoubian Constructing,” “The Blue Elephant” and “The Blue Elephant 2,” which final yr grew to become the highest-grossing Egyptian movie in historical past, is taking pictures “Kira and El Gen,” primarily based on Ahmed Mourad’s e book “1919,” about Egyptian resistance to British occupation. He spoke to Selection in regards to the mission on the Cairo Movie Pageant.

Produced by Ahmed Badawy, managing director of Tamer Morsi’s Synergy Films, the finances is north of $10 million, making it the costliest movie in Egyptian cinema historical past. The movie stars some of the largest names in Arab cinema, together with Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, Hind Sabri and Ahmad Malek. British actor Sam Hazeldine additionally seems.

Hamed says that the opening of cinemas in Saudi Arabia with its sizeable box-office potential has created a panorama the place Arab financiers can plan for higher returns on movies. “What truly inspired such an funding is the Egyptian box-office numbers from 2019 and the brand new Saudi market, which is an enormous market, and one which has a fantastic urge for food for Egyptian movies,” Hamed says. “The Saudi cinemas are at all times totally booked, even after lockdown the film theaters weren’t performing badly.”

The movie has shut down twice as a result of of measures introduced in in the course of the world coronavirus pandemic. This ensured the scheduled 2020 completion date was pushed again. “Now we have shot virtually 50%,” says the director. “We hope to complete all the things and wrap up within the center of 2021, to launch on the finish of 2021.”

Even with out the worldwide pandemic, it’s been a difficult shoot. “I’m very proud of what we shot, however it wasn’t simple as a result of it’s a interval movie set 100 years in the past,” Malek says. “We have to recreate all the things, whether or not on-set or with visible results, in order that was a really massive problem for us. It’s the primary time I made an enormous interval film like this; possibly I’ve finished a pair of sequences in my movies, however this one is main.”

The movie incorporates large road scenes with many extras depicting the demonstrations from the 1919 revolution. “They have been actual underground heroes. If you look in depth at what occurred in Egypt in 1919, I believe it was one of the best revolutions ever since you at all times have to recollect they acted in opposition to the British empire,” says Hamed. “Additionally, I get to indicate one thing in regards to the social material of Egypt that could be very completely different to now, which is vital to indicate and I believe that might be one thing vital to see for the viewers in or exterior of Egypt.”

Regardless of the delays to manufacturing, Hamed is battling to remain throughout the unique finances as he sees it as half of the combat to avoid wasting cinema. “We are attempting very laborious to maintain prices down as a result of on the finish of the day we’re all half of the business, and we all know that the entire business is at stake in a manner, particularly film theaters. We’re all affordable about staying on finances, but on the identical time we wish to produce a movie that meets all of the expectations across the movie that might be one thing that we’ll be proud of.”