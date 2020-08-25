Mary Berry to revisit childhood home in Countryfile – how to watch

Queen of baking, Mary Berry, is about to revisit her childhood home in a one-off episode of Countryfile.

The ex-Nice British Bake Off choose shall be becoming a member of Matt Baker for the episode, which shall be devoted to her life farming, and how rising up in rural England has helped form her profession.

So when is it on? How are you going to watch it? And extra importantly, what precisely will Mary and Matt be getting up to in the particular episode?

Right here’s all the pieces you want to find out about Mary Berry’s Countryfile.

How to watch Mary Berry’s Countryfile particular

Countryfile airs on Sundays at 7pm on BBC One. Countryfile: Mary Berry particular will happen on Sunday August 30th.

The episode will then be made accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer, for individuals who missed it reside – or should you’re like us and are completely obsessed so want to watch it a couple of occasions!

What’s going to Mary Berry’s Countryfile episode be about?

For one hour, Mary will have a look at a few of her earliest reminiscences as a younger farmer in addition to her profession as we speak.

The 85-year-old shall be exhibiting off some expertise, with viewers getting to see the baking queen in methods we’ve by no means seen her earlier than.

We’ll watch as she tackles plenty of duties on the farm, reminiscent of creating produce, happening the hunt for edible fungi, rounding up a bull and his herd, and attempting out cheesemaking.

Mary will even return to her childhood home, and go to farmers’ markets in the hope of shedding mild and inspiring native companies.

BBC

Talking concerning the one-off particular, she stated: “Countryfile, for me, is an iconic programme. I used to be immensely honoured to be requested to be visitor editor and liked each second.

“I’m keen about in search of the easiest native produce and how vital meals training is. ‘Having grown up in the course of the battle, it made me realise the significance of home grown produce’.”

And it feels like Matt has been educating her a few of his expertise, with Mary including: “I’ve learnt a lot and had no concept that Matt Baker had secret BBQ expertise!”

Countryfile: Mary Berry Particular will air Sunday August 30th at 7pm on BBC One. In case you’re searching for one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.