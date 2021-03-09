Mary J. Blige, Jake Johnson Among Six Cast in Netflix’s ‘Misplaced Ollie’

Netflix has set an all-star forged for the animation-live motion hybrid restricted collection “Misplaced Ollie.”

Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez, Jake Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Kesler Talbot, and Jonathan Groff have all been forged in main roles in the four-episode collection.

The present is impressed by the guide “Ollie’s Oddyssey” by William Joyce. It follows a misplaced toy on an epic journey, looking throughout the nation for the boy who misplaced him, and the story of the boy who misplaced greater than a finest good friend.

Groff will voice Ollie, a hand-crafted toy rabbit stitched collectively from odds and ends. Ollie has a pure spirit with a coronary heart of gold and by no means ruins an opportunity to make associates. He’s been finest associates with Billy (Talbot) since perpetually, till sooner or later he finally ends up in a resale store with no means residence. Although he’s typically afraid of the unknown, Ollie places on a courageous face and units off to search out Billy, assembly different toys to assist him alongside the best way.

Groff is thought for voicing Kristoff in the “Frozen” movie franchise. He additionally starred in the Netflix collection “Mindhunters.” He additionally starred as King George in the Broadway manufacturing of “Hamilton,” most just lately showing in the Disney Plus launch of the long-lasting musical. He’s repped by CAA and lawyer George Sheanshang.

Blige will voice Rosy, a raggedy teddy bear stitched collectively from different toys. Rosy is a fearless warrior who’s deeply passionate with inspiring confidence. Whereas uncertain of Ollie at first, she turns into an necessary ally as she joins them on their journey.

Along with her music profession, Blige beforehand appeared in Season 1 of the hit Netflix collection “The Umbrella Academy.” She at present stars in the Starz drama “Energy Guide II: Ghost.” She additionally starred in the function “Mudbound” for Netflix, for which she was nominated for the Academy Awards for finest supporting actress and finest unique music. She is repped by APA and Granderson Des Rochers LLP.

Johnson will play Daddy. Billy’s father James is overworked and harassed, doing his finest to deal with Billy and his spouse, Sharon (Rodriguez). Generally that stress results in being quick with Billy, however he’s doing all he can to make a great life for his son.

Johnson is thought for his starring function on “New Lady” and in the Oscar-winning movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” He additionally beforehand lent his voice to the Netflix animated collection “Hoops.” He’s repped by by UTA and Jackoway Austen.

Rodriguez will play Momma. Billy’s mom Sharon is a loving lady who conjures up creativity and creativeness in her son. She makes certain to cherish their time collectively, educating Billy all of the issues he’ll have to know to search out happiness in the longer term.

Rodriguez is thought for her Golden Globe-winning function in The CW dramedy “Jane the Virgin.” She has voiced characters in the Netflix animated exhibits “Massive Mouth” and “Carmen Sandiego,” taking part in the title character in the latter present. She is repped by WME, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Nelson will voice Zozo, a clown doll who’s an previous toy and a fair older soul. Zozo is a real gentleman with a great humorousness, and after assembly Ollie and listening to his story, he agrees to assist Ollie on his journey.

Nelson is thought for his collaborations with the Coen Brothers on movies like “O Brother, The place Artwork Tho?” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” He additionally just lately starred in the hit HBO collection “Watchmen.” He’s repped by UTA and Gateway Administration Firm.

Talbot will play Billy, a younger boy with a thoughts bursting with creativity. He shares a magical bond along with his toy Ollie, a selfmade rabbit made by his beloved mom, who joins him on all of his adventures. When Ollie will get misplaced, Billy embarks on a mission to search out him.

Shannon Tindle is the creator and govt producer of “Misplaced Ollie.” Peter Ramsey will direct and govt produce. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry govt produce for 21 Laps Leisure together with Brandon Oldenburg, CCO of Flight College Studio, and Lampton Enochs. Industrial Gentle & Magic is creating the CGI characters.