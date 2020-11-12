Mary Kubica’s ‘Native Woman Lacking’ to Get TV Adaptation

Black Bear Tv has nabbed the rights to Mary Kubica’s “Native Woman Lacking,” an upcoming thriller novel a couple of sequence of unusual disappearances.

The deal come prematurely of “Native Woman Lacking’s” launch in Could 2021. The story is advised by means of completely different views and timelines, and revolves round three lacking ladies from the identical city whose disappearances have remained unsolved. At some point, over a decade after the ladies go lacking, one of many victims shockingly returns dwelling. That raises quite a few questions. The place has she been? What occurred to the opposite ladies? And who’s accountable?

Park Row will publish the novel. Kubica’s earlier best-selling works embrace “The Good Lady,” “The Different Mrs.” and “Fairly Child.” Black Bear Tv is the TV studio division of Black Bear Footage, the manufacturing and financing firm behind “The Imitation Sport,” “Mudbound,” “Suburbicon” and the upcoming “I Care a Lot.” The corporate not too long ago introduced a partnership with writer-director Scott Cooper to develop a restricted drama sequence, “Angels & Demons,” and bought the rights to Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, “Thrilling Occasions,” for premium tv.

“We’ve lengthy been followers of Mary’s work and are extremely excited to convey her latest thriller ‘Native Woman Lacking’ to the display,” Black Bear’s Head of TV Ben Stillman mentioned. “Mary seamlessly combines pulp, thrills, and drama on this splendidly written e-book. Pushed by a wealthy ensemble of advanced characters, this story is daring in its use of perspective and time and is crammed with sensible and sudden twists. We’re completely thrilled to develop this materials into an entertaining and memorable sequence.”

Kubica will government produce the sequence alongside Black Bear.

“I couldn’t be extra thrilled that ‘Native Woman Lacking’ has discovered a house with Black Bear Tv,” Kubica mentioned. “Their enthusiasm for this novel, mixed with unbelievable expertise and imaginative and prescient, makes it an ideal match.”

Kubica’s earlier novel, “The Different Mrs.,” was optioned for a characteristic movie by Netflix and “The Good Lady” was beforehand optioned by Gray Matter.

The deal was brokered by Michael Heimler of Black Bear Tv and Shari Smiley of three Arts Leisure on behalf of Kubica. Kubica is represented by Smiley, Rachael Dillon Fried of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates and lawyer Scott E. Schwimer.