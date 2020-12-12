Mary Megan Peer Succeeds Her Father as CEO of Peermusic

Peermusic’s Ralph Peer II is handing the reins of the impartial music publishing firm he’s run for 37 years to his daughter and deputy, Mary Megan Peer. She’ll assume the function of CEO beginning in Jan. 2021. The elder Peer will transition to govt chair. The corporate was based by Ralph S. Peer in 1928 and at present operates 35 places of work in 32 international locations. Peermusic boasts a catalog of over 500,000 titles spanning such genres as from nation, blues, jazz and pop, Latin and rock‘n’roll.

In welcoming Mary Megan, Ralph Peer stated in an announcement: “It’s been a really satisfying problem to have stewarded peermusic’s heritage repertoire made potential by means of the genius of my father and the savoir faire of my mom whereas concurrently holding our agency lively and efficiently engaged with up to date repertoire and international music publishing coverage. I really feel privileged to have interaction with international cultures and mental property points each day. Briefly, I like my job and relish the mental setting it gives. Now’s the time for the following technology to step into this management function. Nothing may make me prouder or extra happy than to announce Mary Megan’s appointment as CEO. All the household joins me in wishing Mary Megan and her group continued success in serving our valued artists and composers. As Government Chair, I stay up for contributing to peermusic’s future for a few years to come back.”

Added Mary Megan Peer: “I’m honored to be named peermusic’s fourth CEO by my father at such a robust time within the firm’s historical past. His principled management is mirrored in peermusic’s client-centric ethos and the respect our colleagues have for writers and for one another. Like many within the firm and inside the trade, I’ve realized an excellent deal from him and am grateful to have the chance to proceed to take action as he begins the following chapter of his profession at peermusic. I stay up for persevering with to work with the very sturdy senior administration group he has created across the globe.”

Amongst her accolades, Mary Megan led the acquisition of some 40,000 Korean copyrights and the opening of an workplace in mainland China, changing into the primary international impartial music writer to place down roots within the Far East. In October, she helped orchestrate a world partnership for neighbouring rights comprised of peermusic, International Grasp Rights, Premier Muzik and All Proper Music. She’s additionally the youngest individual to serve as a member on ASCAP’s Board.