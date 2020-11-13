Maryam Nawaz told Pakistan’s Imran government – no vote, worth the boot, we will talk to the army

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N vice-president and daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has made a strong comment on Pakistan’s Imran Khan government and said that the government of Pakistan deserves the boot, not the vote. Maryam Nawaz indicated on Thursday that he is ready to negotiate with the army to reduce political tension in the country. However, he also said that talks should not be held in closed doors, but in front of people. Maryam said that any conversation will take place only after the removal of Imran Khan government. Also Read – PM Modi’s target of China-Pakistan in front of Xi Jinping and Imran, says – SCO Charter is violating

In an interview to BBC Urdu, he said, “We are ready to negotiate (with the army), but this dialogue will be in the constitutional framework … Together such talks will be in front of the people, we will not talk in secret.” Also Read – BJP in Pakistan: Imran Sarkar asked opposition party PDM, are they working on BJP’s agenda?

In the meetings held before the elections in Ghulam Kashmir, Maryam said, ‘The government does not need a vote, it is worth the boot’. She wants to take credit for the work done The government is creating confusion in public by telling them to be their own. Maryam warned the party workers about the election mess. Also Read – Political uproar in Pakistan – Army and police came face to face, officers went on leave

He said that the ministers of the government want to disturb the elections here and do not let their intentions succeed. He also gave a message to the Election Commission and said that he should not come between the PML-N party and the vote of the people.

At the same time, the head of Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that the army puppet government should be thrown out of power. Now the Imran government does not have the right to remain in power. Help to overthrow such a government. Let us know that there are elections to the Legislative Assembly on 15 November in Gilgit-Baltistan.