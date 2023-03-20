Mashle: Magic and Muscles: Release Date, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

Hajime Komoto made the manga Mashle: Magic and Muscles in 2020, and it has become popular enough to get an anime. It’s an action comedy about a guy named Mash who doesn’t use magic but lives in a magical world that appears to look down on people who don’t use magic. In this story about an underdog, Mash will have to fight against powerful magic users to get to the same level.

If you’re interested in this show and would like to understand when the Mashle anime comes out, you’ve found the correct location. Here’s what you should know about the forthcoming Mashle anime, such as when it will come out, what it’s about, and where to watch it.

Is Mashle the next fused version of One Punch Man and Black Clover?

Mashle tells the tale of Mash Burnedead, a young wizard who lives in a universe where magic is everything. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the series, Mashle is about Mash Burnedead. But, unlike his friends, Mash can’t use magic. He has to rely on his amazing physical strength alone to stay alive on a planet where magic is everything.

Yes, Mashle is like a mix of Black Clover and One Punch Man. Mash looks casual and has a lot of strength, just like Saitama, and he lives in a world like Black Clover’s.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Release Date

The Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime has been in the works for a long time. In July 2022, it was first announced that the show would be made into an anime. Still, as we’ve already said, the most recent news shows that the anime will start on April 7, 2023.

The story is written by Yosuke Kuroda, who is known for anime like Excel Saga, Please, Teacher!, and many others. Tomoyo Tanaka is in charge of directing the anime. At their panel at Anime Expo on July 3, 2022, Aniplex of America showed the English-language teaser trailer to the crowd. In the meantime, in February 2023, Crunchyroll announced that the series would be available to stream on their site.

What is Mashle about?

Mash Burnedead is a boy who has never been able to use magic. In his world, people like him are seen as less important and should be killed to maintain the gene pool pure. Mash spends his life becoming a “Divine Visionary” so that people will accept him. Something like this universe’s “Wizard King.” Mash starts going to Easton Magic Academy, a high-class school where only the best students can do well, so he can reach his goals. Mash will have to fight against the most magical abilities users of his age, even though he doesn’t have magic himself.

He doesn’t look like he can do anything, but he can. Mash is incredibly strong because he trained for years in the forest. He has made up his mind to use brute force to solve every problem, whether it has to do with magic or not. Mashle is what you’d get if One Punch Man and Black Clover got together. Mash’s deadpan looks and crazy strength make him feel like Saitama, even though he lives in a world like Black Clover.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Cast and Crew

Here are some new cast members that we know about:

• Yuuki Kaji as Rayne Ames

• Yuichiro Umehara as Abel Walker

• Hiroki Nanami as Abyss Razor

• Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead

• Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames

• Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown

• Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett

• Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine

• Hiroaki Hirata as Narrator

Here are some of the staff members who have just been revealed:

• Sub-Character Design: Saki Hisamatsu, Nozomi Goto

• Action Directors: Takeshi Matsuda, Hiroaki Gda

• Color Key Artist: Hitoki Takeda

• Art Setting: Hideyasu Narita

• Art Director: Yu Saito

• Compositing Director of Photography: Akihito Suzuki

• CG Director: Daisuke Fukuda

• Editing: Masato Yoshitake

Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama

• Sound Effects: Yui Ando

• Sound Production: INSPION Edge

Where to watch Mashle

The license for the show is held by Aniplex, which is also the company that makes it. Most of the time, you can watch Aniplex shows on Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. Even though there have been no official announcements about where Mashle will be streaming, these are the channels to keep an eye on.