Mask is important: BMC gives a unique punishment to those who roam without masks in Andheri, Mumbai

Mumbai: Despite the awareness campaign and the appeal of wearing masks in the Corona era, there are some people who consider it prudent to follow the rules. In Mumbai's Andheri area too, some careless people who were walking on the road without a mask, as punishment, BMC got them to sweep on the road near the Covid Care Center and get the grass cleaned by cutting the straw and some people of the elderly. Service work was also assigned.

BMC said – those who do not believe, it is necessary to teach them a lesson

Suresh Kankani, Additional Commissioner, BMC, told that BMC collects a fine of Rs 200 from those who roam without masks. In this way, BMC has taken a penalty of Rs 3 crore by taking action against about 1.50 lakh people. But there are many people who do not have any effect on it. In order to teach such people a lesson, BMC got them cleaned in public places.

A fine of up to Rs 1000 may be imposed

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the government is thinking of imposing a heavy fine of Rs 1,000 on those who do not wear masks. He was speaking at the inauguration of a Kovid-19 hospital in the nearby Pimpri-Chinchwad area here.

Currently, the fine for not wearing masks in the state ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Pawar said that people should follow the rules of social distance and use masks to prevent the spread of corona virus infection.

He said, “There are many places in the state where people do not use masks as expected. We are now thinking of imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 on those who do not use masks in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and district. “