‘Masked Dancer’ Trailer Reveals New Costumes and Rules

Fox has unveiled the trailer to its long-awaited “The Masked Singer” spinoff collection, “The Masked Dancer,” solely to Selection.

The teaser introduces celeb contestants who will carry out “distinctive dances, whereas lined from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.” In accordance with the promo, there shall be “clues in every single place” to determine the thriller dancers, from their costumes to their strikes. “That’s the TikTok signal,” choose Ashley Tisdale says as The Tulip throws up their arms.

“Look how athletic he’s,” choose Paula Abdul says as The Shark rips off their shirt.

The judges may also have the chance to listen to the contestants say one phrase of their actual voices, a touch that wasn’t obtainable within the authentic installment.

“I do know precisely who that is,” Ken Jeong, who additionally judges “Masked Singer,” says a few contestant clad in a crimson costume with gold wings and a purple wig. Brian Austin Inexperienced rounds out the judging panel.

“Clearly the distinction within the format is the truth that you don’t hear somebody’s voice, but you continue to need to guess, so we have to work out methods to assist the viewer guess individuals in a barely completely different approach,” Rob Wade, Fox’s head of different leisure and specials, informed Selection earlier this yr. “It doesn’t need to be a solo dance. It could possibly be a gaggle dance or dances with one other one that doesn’t have a masks on, so you’ll be able to have companions as nicely, which might provide the means to have a 123 of various dances. I believe it’s a query of how one can get the clues out.”

“The Masked Dancer” is produced by Fox Various Leisure and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Various Tv. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Dan Martin and Ellen DeGeneres are govt producers of the collection. Hosted by Craig Robinson, it debuts Dec. 27 on Fox.