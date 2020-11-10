Masked Singer: Guest Panelists, Thanksgiving Episode and More

A number of extra acquainted faces shall be becoming a member of “The Masked Singer” panelists within the coming weeks as Season 4 heads to a finale.

Guest panelists who will sit behind the “Masked” desk embody Niecy Nash (Nov. 11), Cheryl Hines (Nov. 18), Jay Pharoah (Thursday, Nov. 26, on a particular Thanksgiving evening unique episode) and Craig Robinson (Dec. 2).

Robinson’s episode shall be a “tremendous six” version, with three reveals main into the finale.

That is Pharoah’s return to the panelist desk as a visitor, whereas Hines is a everlasting panelist on Fox’s companion collection “I Can See Your Voice.” Robinson, in the meantime, is the host of Fox’s new spinoff “The Masked Dancer,” which premieres in December.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are the common panelists on “The Masked Singer,” hosted by Nick Cannon. Earlier visitor panelists this season embody Joel McHale and Wayne Brady.

New this season, the present’s panelists are additionally competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based mostly on their first impressions of every masked performer — and McCarthy Wahlberg is within the lead with three, whereas Thicke and Scherzinger have two factors every and Jeong to date has zero.

This season’s costumes embody Child Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Solar, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster), Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Child Alien), Brian Austin Inexperienced (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon) have to date been revealed.

Based on the present, the Season 4 contestants have a mixed web price of over $398 million; have bought greater than 281 million data worldwide, appeared in additional than 5,120 episodes of tv and 204 movies, appeared in 5 Tremendous Bowls, have 4 stars on the Hollywood Stroll of Fame; have 46 Grammy nominations; three world data; and embody an Olympic gold medalist, an Oscar nominee in a serious class and certainly one of Time journal’s 100 Most Influential Individuals.

In the meantime, on this Wednesday’s episode, within the Group A Finals, Popcorn, Solar and Snow Owls compete for a spot within the Tremendous Six. Right here’s a sneak preview from this week’s episode:

[Photo: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, guest panelist Jay Pharoah, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger on “The Masked Singer” in Season 3.]