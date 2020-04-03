Masks, meals and Skype: self-isolating in Sicily – a photo essay

International Press {Photograph}-winning Italian journalist Alessio Mamo talks about his take pleasure in of residing in isolation in Sicily alongside along with his partner Marta, who examined sure for coronavirus

Covid-19 has been residing in my rental for the earlier 15 days. It falls asleep inches from my head and wakes up beside me. I breathe its breath. I’ve always been reluctant to call my rental “home” proper right here in Catania. Over the last 10 years I’ve traversed the Coronary heart East, photographing cities, their inhabitants and the conflicts that have ravaged that house of the sector for a few years. The streets of Baghdad, Mosul, Kabul, Amman, Khartoum and Tehran had been my home. I’d always regarded as those 50 squaremetres in Catania as a pied-à-terre, a spot to remain my clothes and my image archive. I under no circumstances could have imagined that when documenting the desperation of refugee camps in Iraq or mass graves in Sinjar, or aboard an ambulance gathering the lifeless a variety of the Kurdish resistance in northern Syria, that I’d should confront the sector’s best story in my very personal small rental.

