Entertainment

Mass Effect 2 developers cut Jack’s same-sex romance, apparently due to Fox News

January 24, 2021
2 Min Read

According to one of the game’s scriptwriters, the character of Mass Effect 2Jack, was originally written as pansexual, but his romance options were apparently changed late in development to allow only heterosexual romance. Apparently the motive was the critical response to the sex scenes in the first game. and a Fox News panel on Mass Effect.

In an interview with The Gamer, Jack’s main screenwriter Brian Kindegran said the character was “essentially pansexual for most of the development of that romance”. There are references in the Mass Effect 2 dialogue to Jack’s interest in men and women, which is why many fans have since wondered why Jack could only have an affair with the male commander Shepard.

In explaining the reasoning behind the change, Kindegran pointed to criticism from the media in the United States: “Mass Effect had been very harsh and very unfairly criticized in the United States by Fox News”Kindegran told The Gamer, referring to a 2007 panel on the use of sex scenes in the first game.

“The Mass Effect 2 development team was quite a forward-thinking and open-minded team, but I think there was a concern at fairly high levels that in Mass Effect [1] There had only been one gay relationship (Liara, who on paper was not technically a gay relationship because she was kind of a single gender). I think there was a concern that if that had caused criticism, Mass Effect 2 had to be a little careful. “Kindergran explained.

Kindegran disagreed with the change, but told The Gamer it was made in an attempt to “Minimize the amount of criticism directed at the community by outlets like Fox News again.”.

12. Mass Effect 2</br></br>Mass Effect 2 struck a perfect balance of all the things we love about the series. No other team shined quite as brightly as the ragtag one you assemble on the second Normandy, each of whom have compelling stories to tell and problems to solve. It’s a peak the Mass Effect series may have trouble ever topping.” class=”image screenshot” itemprop=”contentUrl” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/1/12-mass-ef/12-mass-effect-2brbrmass-effect-2-struck-a-perfect-balance-o_g8nk.jpg”/></figure> <p><i>“It wasn’t like a high-level anti-gay person on the Mass Effect 2 team said ‘we’re not going to have that.’ </i><i>Rather it had to do with the storm of controversy that Mass Effect had received in 2007. “</i>Kindegran added. Changes to Jack’s romance options apparently came late in game development due to controversy, when the development team was told that <i>“I would focus the relationships on a more traditional type of vector.”</i>.</p> <p>In other Mass Effect news, remember that you will be able to return to the original Mass Effect trilogy in the next Legenday Edition, which you can pre-order now, before its release date (rumored to be March 12, 2021).</p> </p></div> <div class= Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.