Mass Effect 3 recreated in Unreal Engine 5 is spectacular and this 3D artist’s video is proof

Leo Torres has brought the chaotic Omega Station from BioWare’s action RPG to the latest version of Epic Games’ engine.

Unreal Engine 5 It is being a benchmark for the development of new generation video games and we players are excited about everything that is to come. The technology aspires to achieve photorealism and promises to do so through facilities to work with her. It’s been just a few days since the engine became available for free and it came with a shooter to work with.

But there are already many projects 3D developers and artists who have made use of this promising technology to surprise us. It is the case of Leo Torreswhich has been launched to recreate the omega station of the Mass Effect 3 DLC, the title that closed the legendary trilogy RPG science fiction action BioWare.

The author has pointed out that it is only a test of the engineAs you have seen in the video, the result is really fantastic. As Wccftech has shared, to recreate the station, the 3D artist has used Lumen y Nanite for the representation of lighting and modeling. The artist has explained that he was not based on any specific moment in the game, but rather sought to represent the general atmosphere of Omega to test the latest version of Unreal Engine 5.

Leo Torres has specified in his ArtStation profile that this is a fan tech demo, inspired by Mass Effect, this is not a remaster or use game assets. If this fan recreation has whetted your appetite for a new installment in the franchise, just a few days ago, BioWare spoke about the state of development of the new Mass Effect.

