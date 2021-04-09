Mass Effect Legendary Edition: BioWare Explains Gameplay Changes

BioWare has detailed the gameplay changes that are incorporated into Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

In a blog post on the game’s official website, the developer has started a series of weekly insights into the making of the Legendary Edition of Mass Effect. In this first article, he focuses on gameplay stability.

Regarding combat, BioWare has specified that they have modified the operation of the precision, the assistance to aim and the scope to maintain a more consistent firepower in the first installment and make it closer to Mass Effect 2 and 3.

Abilities have also been stabilized, adding small changes like attacking melee with the press of a button and allowing players to mark inventory items as unnecessary so they can become Omni-gel or sell to merchants.

Bioware has replayed some of the battles against enemies and squad members can be controlled independently, as they were in later games.

Throughout the trilogy, getting in and out of coverage has become more affordable, adding extra coverage in some encounters. The Galaxy at War metagame has also been balanced. And now comes the most important thing: they have improved the control of the Mako so that it is more stable and that we can recharge the shield earlier as well as new thrusters.

