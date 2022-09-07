Massacre in Canada: the Police ruled out that one of the perpetrators of the multiple attack continues in the town

Canadian Police are still looking for Myles Sanderson in Saskatchewan (REUTERS / David Stobbe)

The Canadian Police ruled out the threat to the population of the James Smith Cree Nation on Tuesday after having certified that one of the authors of the multiple stabbing last weekend in several locations in the province of Saskatchewan is not there.

Emergency tactical teams are pulling out of the devastated James Smith Cree Nation community after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) determined the suspect in the murder of 10 people Myles Sanderson not in the zone

Early Tuesday the RCMP sent out an alert to residents of the James Smith Cree Nation, about 170 kilometers northeast of the city of Saskatoon, to shelter in their homes as the search for the suspect took place amid heavy operative.

The emergency alert was issued around 11:45 a.m. (local time), two days after a black Nissan Rogue – believed to be driven by Myles Sanderson – was seen in the city of Regina, although the alert has finally been discarded.

Although the operation continues in search of Myles, this Tuesday it has been known that the Police found the lifeless body of Damien, 31, in a green area of ​​James Smith Cree Nation on the same Sunday afternoon. The discovery occurred near a house in the indigenous reserve of that region.

Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Saskatchewan Mounted Police, confirmed Monday that Myles Sanderson is Damien’s brother and that he may be injured. The police officer did not rule out that Damien Sanderson died as a result of a confrontation with his brother.

“Myles has a long criminal history of both crimes against people and property. Myles is facing three counts of manslaughter and is being wanted. He we consider armed and dangerous. Don’t let anyone get close to him,” Blackmore said at a news conference on Monday.

Canadian Police found the lifeless body of Damien Sanderson (left), while continuing to search for his brother Myles Sanderson (RCMP/via REUTERS)

For his part, the police chief of Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan, Evan Brayreiterated during the press conference that Myles Sanderson is suspected of being in the city.

The Canadian Mounted Police had issued arrest warrants for Damien and Myles Sanderson on Monday, for the multiple stabbing in the James Smith Cree Nation indigenous reservation and in the nearby town of Weldon, in the province of Saskatchewan.

The first information indicated that the number of wounded was 15 but the Mounted Police today updated the figure and raised it to 18. All the victims were attacked with knives.

Myles Sanderson has so far been charged with three murders in addition to attempted murder.

Saskatoon City Police revealed that Myles Sanderson had been wanted since May of this year for violating the conditions of his parole.

Myles Sanderson had been sentenced to five years in prison for assault, robbery, malicious conduct and threats but after being released on parole, he disappeared.

The stabbing of 28 people in James Smith Cree, home to about 1,000 people in three communities, and Weldon, home to about 200 people, and the flight of the alleged perpetrators has caused great concern in rural Saskatchewan.

Blackmore tried to reassure the public, saying in a statement Monday morning that hundreds of officers are participating in the investigation.

Police urged residents of James Smith Cree Nation not to leave their homes

“To the people of Saskatchewan, please know that we are using every human, investigative and technological resource we have to locate and arrest the people responsible for this tragedy and to ensure their safety,” Blackmore said.

Authorities from the James Smith Cree Nation have asked the media to respect their privacy and have not released details about the victims.

But the Canadian public broadcaster, CBCidentified one of the fatal victims of the stabbings at the request of his family.

CBC said Lana Head, 49 years old and with two daughters, is one of those killed in the indigenous reserve. Head worked as a security guard at a casino.

For its part, the indigenous television channel Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) said that another of the deceased is Head’s husband.

The knife attacks began around 5:00 local time on Sunday (11:00 GMT) in the James Smith Cree Nation Indian reservation and in the nearby town of Weldon.

A police forensic team investigates a crime scene after multiple people were killed and injured in a series of stabbings in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. September 4, 2022 (REUTERS/David Stobbe)



Two hours later, the Police asked the inhabitants of the region to take refuge in their homes and later revealed that Damien and Myles Sanderson were the suspects in the stabbings.

The Police have not indicated the possible motives for the attacks, but they have indicated that some of the victims were intentionally attacked.

In a statement, the chief Bobby Cameronhead of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations of Saskatchewan, which brings together more than 60 indigenous groups in the province, pointed to drugs.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities,” said Cameron.

With information from Europa Press and EFE

