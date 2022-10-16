Massacre in Guanajuato: assassins executed 11 people in a bar in Irapuato

The bodies were scattered on the floor with pools of blood (Photo: Special)

the escalation of violence in Guanajuato showed its scope in a Irapuato barwhere gunmen broke in and carried out the slaughter of at least 11 personas who were in the facility.

Preliminary reports indicated that it is five men and six womenwho were murdered in a local of the colony December 12before 8:00 p.m. this Saturday, October 15.

Local media reported that the attacks were recorded in the bar the texanawhose business is also known as the Pantano, and which is located on the calle Jamaica, almost corner with Mariano J. Garcia Avenue.

The first reports indicated that the people were living together when a group of heavily armed men with muffled faces burst into the place and they opened fire. Customers and employees tried to take shelter, but some did not survive.

Irapuato is a bastion of the CJNG Elite Group (Photo: Special)

The authorities have not reported possible injuries, but initial versions indicated three injured by the impacts. Presumably, some survivors were hidden among corpses.

Neighbors heard the loud detonations and perhaps noticed when the criminals fled. While some affected people left the place horrified asking for help.

paramedics from the Red Cross and Civil Protection arrived and stabilized the seriously injured civilians and then transferred them to the hospital. Of the rest they only corroborated that they did not have vital signs.

It has been reported that the bar Irapuato It had two entrances that covered the entire block, one from Jamaica Street and the other from Popotla. That is why some people were able to escape unharmed when the attack began.

Some called their relatives. The atmosphere of tension was devastating. The street was full of onlookers and victims moved by the terror they had just experienced.

Agents from the National Guard and of the Municipal policeas well as elements of the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office, who will process the criminal scene. Traffic in the area was stopped due to cordoning off.

revised images about the massacre showed that the victims were sitting in a kind of semicircle. His bodies were scattered on the floor when he fell from the chair, leaving pools of blood among the beer bottles Victoria y Corona around his remains.

Three women were attacked next to a wall and it is possible to see that one of them apparently wanted to bend down. The bullets shattered her arms, back, and breasts, and bloody remains remained on the wall, as if someone had thrown a balloon with red paint.

Guanajuato registers constant massacres due to drug violence (PHOTO: DIEGO COSTA/CUARTOSCURO)

Guanajuato lives hit by a wave of drug violence due to the territorial dispute between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) against the local faction of Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel (CSRL) since 2017. For four years, the state has ranked first with the most murders in the country.

The main illicit activities that are concentrated in the state located in the Mexican lowlands are the theft and transfer of hydrocarbons, known as huachicoleojust like him drug dealing. While those of CJNG Do you sell methamphetamine white, its rivals flood the streets with the same blue drug.

David Saucedoa consultant on security issues, has indicated that in Irapuato, where the recent massacre took place, the remnants of the four letter cartelas well as remnant cells of the CSRLbut also entered the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Attacks on bars, restaurants, canteens and snack bars are frequent because many of them sell drugs at retail. The cartels attack the bars and canteens where competing drugs are sold, ”he specified in a preliminary analysis shared with this medium.

The CJNG attributes the massacres to its rivals from the CSRL (Photo: Special)

Among the keys highlighted by Saucedo are that the Irapuato police have been weakened due to factors such as the massive resignation of a special group at the beginning of this 2022, the change of command five times, as well as 300 agents who have been discharged in the last year and reprisals against a commander and an element in the area.

The analyst criticized that there is no determining Public Security plan in the municipality, since a series of strategies approved by the council were taken as plagiarism from a project destined for Bogotá, Colombia. Furthermore, he pointed out that the National Guard does not investigatedoes not dismantle criminal networks and only patrols as a dissuasive presence.

Meanwhile, drug violence continues in various parts of the state. Just two weeks ago, on September 21, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel broke into a Tarimoro pool hall where they murdered 10 people.

