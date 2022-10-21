Massacre in Irapuato bar claimed innocent lives due to territorial war between the CJNG and the CSR, recently allied with the Sinaloa Cartel

Despite the dozen people who have died, so far there are no detainees (Photo: Special)

Last Saturday, October 15, at 8:30 p.m., a group of armed men broke into the bar “La Texana” in Irapuato, also known as “El Pantano”, and they went to a table where a group of people conversed in a semicircle.

The aggressors, according to the progress of the investigations, They were looking for three people allegedly linked to drug dealing activities. The witnesses to the massacre stated that the targets of the attack were three individuals who They stocked “crystal” (methamphetamine) in that establishment, as well as in other places in the city of Irapuato.

However, the newcomers did not simply eliminate their three targets. The statements revealed that they fired indiscriminately at all the people who were in the place, regardless of whether they were customers or service personnel. The official balance was eleven deceased, among whom were six men and five women.

Those responsible fled on a motorcycle and a car, and left 9mm shell casings at the scene. and 7.62.

Six men and six women was the balance left by the armed attack last weekend. (Photo: [email protected])

According to authorities of the entity, consulted by the journalist Héctor de Mauleón, some of the weapons used in the bar would have been used two days earlier during an attack that left one dead and three injured in Irapuato.

The security cameras reviewed in a radius of 500 meters around “El Pantano” confirmed that the aggressors They were traveling on the same motorcycle and vehicle that had already participated in the other execution.

Just a month earlier, six simultaneous attacks were recorded in Irapuato in a single night. The events were recorded in the Salinas de Gortari neighborhoods, where four people who were at a party died; in Che Guevara, where two others died, one of them minors; in Apatzingán, where two men and one woman died; and in Lucio Cabañas where one person lost his life.

The ten victims, authorities later discovered, They were killed with the same 9mm weapon.

The CJNG indicated that innocent people were among the fatalities (Photo: Special)

In the last case of “El Pantano” it was reported that the victims They were linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and that the attack was carried out by hit men from the Santa Rosa Cartel (CDS), recently allied with the Sinaloa Cartel.

After the massacre, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) distanced itself from the heinous crime through some narcomantas deployed in the municipality in which they accused their rivals of killing innocent people and “wanting to warm up just because they want to have the people on their knees”. According to the same narcomessage, “all of Guanajuato already has an owner and it is Mr. Mencho”.

The Irapuato massacres occurred as part of a series of arrests of priority targets. Among them that of “El Chino Piedras”, leader of the Santa Rosa Cartel and “El Primo”, identified as responsible for a massacre recorded on September 13 in which 10 people died.}

