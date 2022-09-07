Massacre in Texas: still with the memory of the tragedy alive, students return to classes in Uvalde

Students return to classes in Uvalde, after the massacre at Robb Elementary School (Reuters)

On May 24, the lives of all the residents of Uvalde, a small city in southern Texas with a large Latino majority, changed. During one of the last days of school for the 2021-2022 school year, Sergio Ramos entered Robb Elementary School heavily armed and killed 19 students and 2 teachers in cold blood.in one of the worst school tragedies in US history.

Today Robb School students returned to classes for the 2022-2023 school year. They did so amid half-built fences surrounding schools and a heavy police presence. A security force that raises doubts, after during the attack last May the police did not act for 40 minutes while they organized allowing the aggressor to open fire indiscriminately. This cost the local police chief his job, but not most of the officers involved in the incident.

School staff arrived at night to prepare everything for the morning (Reuters)

No one will return to the same building where the massacre occurred. Students starting second grade today will go to Dalton Elementary School, very close to Robb, and the rest of the students will have classes at Uvalde Elementary, the largest educational complex in the area. Teachers were also transferred to these other schools.

In any case, there are many children who will not return to school. Some will go to private schools. Others will have classes at home under the distance study modality. The school gave them tablets so that they can study remotely with teachers who are in charge of giving lessons online. There are more than 100 families that enrolled their children in this system.

Strong police presence in the return to classes (Reuters)

“I asked my children and they told me that they are afraid to return,” a father told the local press. But in families where both parents work outside the home, this is not an option. This is why many are targeting private schools.

As an example of what is happening, the private Catholic school Sagrado Corazón de Uvalde begins this year with double the number of students. 30 children who used to be students of the attacked school received a scholarship to go to this private institution.

In most Texas school districts, classes started several weeks ago. But in Uvalde there were delays in reaching an agreement regarding the children’s safety. The parents demanded the presence of the state police, because they did not trust the local officers. So did the state, and today in every public school there was a state policeman.

Parents, students and teachers had tears in their eyes in the morning hours. Scenes of long hugs, flags and T-shirts were seen remembering the deceased children. Going back to school is undoubtedly difficult in this traumatized community.

