Massive battles and medieval castle sieges in this new free action game: Warlander Keys

Warlander is a game that transports us to battles between 2 or 5 armies of 20 people in which it’s time to protect your castle while conquering that of the enemies. This free-to-play bet from Toylogic and Plaion has potential, but can it survive in the tough market for free games?

I still remember my first time playing Battlefield 2. Back in 2005, that game blew my mind and made me really think about the future of multiplayer. Big battlefields, different roles, loads of players… it was the future come true, and it changed my way of looking at online gaming. When I saw the premise of Warlander, I couldn’t help but think of myself 17 years ago and how he would have liked the game, so I wasted no time in giving it a try. But what is Warlander? If you haven’t figured out what this title is, I don’t blame you. Announced last Wednesday, we have hardly been able to see anything about this mongrel of battle royale and MOBA of Japanese origin. By making you part of an army of 20 players, the video game will give you a clear objective: to knock down the rival fortress. Of course, if things stayed like this, and we simply saw 40 players run forward and hit each other until they won, Warlander would not be funny. The Toylogic title knows that this would be too chaotic and basic, so it has chosen to give structure to the matter.

To begin with, within each team of 20 players you will find squads. We are going to use 5 groups of 4 individuals, these will have their specific task to perform during the fight. With 2 defense squads, another 2 attack squads and 1 more dedicated to fulfilling specific objectives. Thanks to this approach, we will be able to avoid the typical scenario of seeing players ignoring objectives in order to get enemy kills. Here everyone must do their own thing. With all the participants positioned in squads, the real meat of the matter begins: the games and the character classes.

And it is that in your games you will have several classes to choose from. The three main ones being close combat, magic, and support, your objective will not only be to quickly reach the rival fortress, but as you participate in skirmishes and meet objectives, you will receive value points, needed to unlock upgraded classes. All of these, both basic and upgraded, can be customized after battles, and have various attacks: a basic that you can use as much as you want, along with a specific kit that will have different recharge times. You’ll need to use your most powerful moves well if you want to survive and get the most out of your warrior type.

We are going to avoid the typical scenario of seeing players ignoring objectives to get enemy killsThis need to be present everywhere in order to improve your character and access better versions of your roles is going to create a sense of urgency and participation that will take you organically to meet the objectives. You don’t only live by killing your opponents, and helping to build machinery and conquer towers is a very important part of your potential victory against the other teams. These towers will also be crucial, as they will act as control points for the entire team, allowing everyone to respawn closer to the enemy stronghold once they die in combat.

If you play with only two armies, the games are going to be considerably less complicated. Each team is on one side of the map and it is your mission to gain ground and attack your opponents while making sure your castle is safe. It’s the 100-player games that elevate the title. When there are 5 different teams present, you will have to keep an eye on everything, and even focus on forge alliances to be able to breathe a little easier while you fix your next attack on one of the rivals that are not allied with you. Ultimately, this creates a changing dynamicunpredictable and that gives charisma and tension to each of these little wars.

The finishing touch to all this are the tools that you will have at your disposal. Starting with the basics, such as stairs that you must rebuild with your companions (or destroy if they are besieging you), you will also see battering rams and even one of the great claims of the title: giant medieval robots They will need the support of your entire team to defeat them. All of this gives a lot more variety to the action than just “go and kill the other team”, and will fill the game with events that break the monotony and can turn the game into a huge turn at any moment. . In my experience playing team multiplayer titles, I find these types of elements to be both necessary and difficult to get right, and Warlander seems to know how to execute them well.

Once you finish your fight, you will be able to get points that you can use to improve your character outside of matches, and this is where one of my two biggest concerns begins. Yes, I understand that rewarding players is an important part of loop of any multiplayer title, but the fact that the upgrades you can get give you more life, more defense or better damage does nothing more than give veterans an edge, while putting rookies, those who need help the most, in a precarious situation. Obviously, I speak without knowing how this system will work in the long term, but I hope that it is well managed at the matchmaking level, because, if not, it could scare away the most first-time fighters.

Warlander is an original, cool and quite accessible experienceOn the other hand, I am also concerned about one of the main points of the game: the number of players that there should be per game. Being able to choose between conflicts of 40 and 100 participants, I can’t help but worry about warlander lifespan. I think it’s a game that has everything it takes to find its audience, and that’s why it would make me very sad to see the lack of players ruin the work that Toylogic has done. Yes, there is the option of the bots, but that’s more of a Band-Aid than a solution. I am aware that I am getting ahead of myself, and I hope it is a case of being overly cautious and pessimistic, rather than realistic.

In short, Warlander is an original, cool and quite accessible experience. It doesn’t ask much of a first-time player – my first few runs trying out all of its classes felt pretty natural. It has many things in its favor to be a good multiplayer title, though I can’t help but worry that its developers are flying too close to the sun. With frenetic and fast games, a good idea in hand and a very fun execution, we just have to wait to see if some of his decisions are well taken in the medium and long term, and if you can hold on in the highly competitive market of free-to-play video games.