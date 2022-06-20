Massive Boxing Class CDMX: between discipline, flying gloves and euphoria, this is how the Guinness Record was lived

The Mexican capital managed to break the Guinness Record with the largest boxing class (Video: Luz Coello/Infobae México)

Five four three two one… Mexico City broke the Guinness World Record from biggest boxing class Worldwide. Between the clamor, shoves and flying gloves to get a signature of Andy Ruiz Jr.Mariana The Barbie Juárez or of Oscar Valdezthe sports director of CDMX, Javier Hidalgo, shouted the total number with which they knocked out Moscow, Russia, a city that held the record with more than three thousand attendees

They were not three thousand, nor 10 thousand who reached the capital; a total of 14 thousand 299 people they turned the baseboard into the largest ring. To the tune and sound of “Yes it could, yes it could!” and from “Cielito Lindo” a shower of silver confetti showered all the boxers who participated in the event; at the same time it started to ring We are the champions of Queen and although some of the attendees did not speak English they did not stop singing the anthem with which they raised the world record.

With 14,299 participants, the capital government achieved the goal of breaking a world record (Video: Miguel Angelino Toriz / Infobae México)

Many others ignored the festivities and as soon as they could they threw caps, gloves, t-shirts on the temple even tennis for the Mexican champions to give them an autograph. There was no lack of “colados” who, although they were not part of the sporting event, did take advantage of the delay of the sports authorities in revealing the result to filter into the entrances and run with the luck of catching one of the calendars that The Barbie who was giving away wholesale.

From the early hours of Saturday, June 18, the thousands of participants who registered to participate in the historic sporting event arrived. the station of Subway Pino Suarez was the first witness of the influx of boys, girls, young people and adults who circulated through its facilities, since from 05:00 the operation of the line 2 for everyone to arrive on time.

The class lasted 30 minutes and all the participants should not stop at any time (Photo: Miguel Angelino Toriz / Infobae México)

However, once leaving the underground, the panorama changed because a light rain greeted the most punctual participants that from the Half past six in the morning they were ready to start with the boxing class. Despite the gray outlook, the green, white and red shirts that, as the morning passed, they drew in sight of the clouds the tricolor flag; the rows showed the discipline that Mexicans can follow when it comes to World Records.

Most of the participants came from different parts of the capital, others more from the Mexico state but what jumped out at all was that participants came from other countries. Such was the case with a young man wearing a red glove larger than a backpack; as soon as he saw Andy the destroyer Ruiz on stage he walked up to the fence and yelled, “Andy!” at the same time that threw down the gauntlet.

Andy Ruiz, Mariana Juárez, Óscar Valdez, Erik Morales and others were present at the massive boxing class (Photo: Miguel Angelino Toriz / Infobae)

The former world heavyweight champion caught him and with a metallic marker he left his signature printed and returned the glove to the man who hails his name. The contestant came from Panama in order to see his idol:

“I am very happy imagine seeing all the idols you always dream of, very excited. Since I found out the news, I had to organize the trip and everything to be here; I come from Panama”.

Mexico City broke the Guinness Record with the largest boxing class in the world. 14,299 attendees was the total figure; some of the champions (Photo: Luz Anahí Coello/ Infobae México)

The time has come. Shortly after 08:30 in the morning, the countdown began so that champions such as The Barbie JuárezAna Maria the warrior Torres, The king David Picasso, other box figures were part of the class. A Las Vegas-style voice, Nevadas introduced the event:

“The emotions put in the Zócalo of Mexico City! all ready now to break that Guinness World Record”

Humberto Chiquita González, Cucumber caves, Erik Terrible MoralesIsaac the cakes Busts, Raphael Bazooka Limón also participated in the class as star guests. There were 30 continuous minutes of resistance exercise, punches, combinations and box steps that were performed in class. The rows of participants followed the instructions of the experts step by step.

CDMX JUNE 18, 2022.- Mexico City broke the Guinness Record with the largest boxing class in the world. 14,299 attendees was the total figure; some of the champions (Photo: Luz Anahí Coello/Infobae México)

When it was the turn for the WBC Bantamweight World Champion lead the exercises audio was lost. Silence filled the Zócalo, but the enthusiasm of the participants gave encouragement to everyone will start chanting “one, two, three” while launching Jabs and hooks. The only rule to follow is that he always be on the move, otherwise you could be disqualified.

People in wheelchairs, infants and older adults also participated actively throughout the class until the emblematic Pandemic He participated. In the last minute of the class, all the participants closed their performance with an explosive combination of blows until they reached the final count and thus await the verdict of the judges.

KEEP READING:

Johan Vásquez, new player of the US Cremonese in the Serie A of Italy

“Claudia, prepare for another record, but from COVID”: Twitter users stunned the head of government for a massive boxing class

Óscar Valdez reappeared after losing his WBC championship: “I have a lot to do”