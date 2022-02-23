Massive boxing class in CDMX: when and where the event that will seek to break a record will be held

The head of government of CDMX invited the entire public to participate in the sporting event that will seek to set a world record (Photo: Twitter/@Claudiashein)

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoannounced that the Mexican capital will hold a mega sports eventa mass boxing classwhich will seek to gather the largest number of attendees to break a Guinness record.

In order to convert to CDMX in a sports city, the head of government invited all kinds of public to participate in the super boxing class; boys, girls, adolescents and adults will be able to be part of this great event that will have the presence of outstanding figures of Mexican boxing.

The event will take place next Saturday May 21 at Zócalo of the CDMX and it can also be followed live through social networks in the official accounts of the capital government.

What does the massive boxing class in Mexico City consist of?

Claudia Sheinbaum invited all residents of the capital to participate in the event that will seek to break a Guinness record (Video: YouTube/GobCDMX)



With the purpose of set a new world record, the Zócalo plank will become the track of a gym to receive all those interested in learning something about boxing. Each instructor will coordinate the entire public that meets in the Plaza de la Constitución.

Each one will have a blow and a combination, in total a series of 30 combinations or boxing movements will be made per minute. The class will be given continuously and will be alternated with the different instructors of the event.

From Olympic champions, former boxers and current sports figures will be some of the teachers who will teach the class. According to Mauricio Sulaimán, characters such as Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez, Erik The terrible Morales, Nacho Beristáin, Mariana Barbie Juarez and Peter Guevara are some of the promoters of the event and who will participate in the super class.

The goal will be to exceed the attendance of three thousand participants in the class to set a new record (Photo: Mario Jasso/ Cuartoscuro.com)



Even Saúl Cinnamon Álvarez would be one of the guests at the eventHowever, his attendance will depend on his personal agenda, since in May he is expected to return to the ring to defend his title of unified super middleweight champion.

Javier Ariel Hidalgo Ponce, general director of the CDMX Sports Institute, was in charge of sharing the call for the entire public to attend the massive boxing class. He stressed that Mexico will have the opportunity to be “world champion” like the current fighters of the national sport.

The goal will be exceed the attendance of three thousand participants in the classa mark imposed by the city of Moscow, Russia in 2017 when they carried out the highest boxing class that earned them the Guinness record.

Mauricio Sulaimán and Erik “Terrible” Morales will participate in the massive boxing class (Photo: Twitter/@wbcmoro)

“Now this massive boxing class will take place on the day Saturday, May 21 in the Zócalo of the capital where we will seek to make history, and what do I say we will seek, we will make history because there in that iconic place of our Mexico City -and of our country- we are going to break a world record and we will be world champions and champions”, Javier Hidalgo pointed out.

In collaboration with the President of the World Boxing Council (CMB), Mauricio Sulaiman Saldívar, the federal deputy Miguel Torruco Garza and the administration of Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum is how the strategy to make one of the massive classes and impose a new world record was concretized.

Julio César Chávez is one of the guests at the event (Photo: Omar Martínez/ Cuartoscuro.com)



How did the mega boxing class project come about?

It would not be the first time that Mexico City has made a massive call to break a Guinness record in boxing. On March 2020 The Iztapalapa mayor’s office was the first to invite the great sporting event with the aim of registering a new record.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not carried out and was suspended; the original idea of ​​the boxing class was carried out by the mayor of IztapalapaClara Brugada, as he tried to make his town the first to break the world record. now with the CDMX government support the project will be resumed.

