‘Massive Brother’ Returns to Dutch Screens After 14 Year Absence – Variety

Actuality format “Massive Brother” is returning to screens within the Netherlands, the nation the place it began, with authentic broadcaster RTL after 14 years off air. It’s being produced by Endemol Shine Netherlands.

The primary ever episode of “Massive Brother” aired within the Netherlands in September 1999, the place it was created by Endemol founder John de Mol.

The format went on to develop into a world phenomenon, and has remained on air in Italy, Spain and the U.S. since launching there in 2000.

The deal marks the seventh comeback for “Massive Brother” within the final 12 months with returns for the unique format in Portugal, Finland, Poland, Greece, Germany and Australia, the place the brand new collection launches tonight.

This yr collection in Portugal, Sweden, Germany, Italy and Australia had been all produced with minimal Covid-19 disruption, with housemates knowledgeable and stored up to date with happenings within the exterior world.

In an announcement Endemol Shine Netherlands and RTL stated: “Now we have by no means made it a secret that we wish to carry ‘Massive Brother’ again to the Netherlands, the nation the place it began. ‘Massive Brother’ continues to be probably the most profitable format worldwide and within the present context extra related than ever: we now reside in a Massive Brother society.”