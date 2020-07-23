‘Massive Brother’ Sets August ‘All Stars’ Premiere Amid Coronavirus

“Massive Brother” is the newest manufacturing to renew, regardless of the still-raging coronavirus pandemic. CBS introduced Thursday that the 22nd season shall be one other “All-Stars” version, debuting Aug. 5 on the Eye community.

Issues will kick off dwell at 9 p.m. ET (and air delayed on the west coast) with a two-hour move-in “premiere occasion” earlier than settling into its normal three-night-a-week schedule: Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at eight p.m. The Sunday and Wednesday hours shall be cut-downs of the week’s occasions, together with competitions, whereas the Thursday hour will function the dwell eviction hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

In an effort to adjust to evolving well being and security pointers amid the pandemic, CBS shared that houseguests (who shall be introduced nearer to the premiere date) will endure a quarantine interval previous to being sequestered in the home with one another. Throughout this quarantine, they are going to be examined for COVID-19 “a number of instances,” after which as soon as inside the home, they may proceed to obtain weekly testing through the season. Any provides delivered to them through the run of the present shall be disinfected previous to being dropped off.

CBS additionally mentioned the houseguests is not going to have contact with any crew members, and all workers and crew can even be given COVID-19 exams previous to starting work. They are going to be screened day by day for signs and required to put on PPE and work in pods to boost social distancing. For the primary time, the present shall be hiring a COVID-19 compliance officer to observe and implement all well being and security protocols.

As well as, for additional security, the dwell eviction present is not going to function a studio viewers this yr.

That is in-line with the protection pointers whitepaper put collectively and launched final month by the Business-Extensive Labor Administration Security Committee Activity Drive made up of security, bodily manufacturing and labor relations executives from the foremost studios and union reps from SAG-AFTRA, DGA, the Teamsters and IATSE.

“Massive Brother” follows a bunch of individuals residing collectively and competing for a $500,000 prize. The “home” they’re confined to in the course of the season is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones so each motion and each remark could be recorded on a 24/7 foundation. It’s delivering its 22nd season (second-ever “All-Stars” season) on the heels of its 20th yr anniversary. The worldwide franchise first debuted its U.S. model on July 5, 2000.

The present is produced by Allison Grodner and Wealthy Meehan for Fly on the Wall Leisure in affiliation with Endemol Shine North America.

This announcement comes simply sooner or later after information that CBS’ “Love Island” can also be resuming manufacturing. CBS’ daytime drama “The Daring and the Lovely” beforehand resumed manufacturing, as nicely. On the flip aspect, although, one of many community’s different mega actuality exhibits, “Survivor,” was bumped from the autumn schedule as a result of it has but to discover a strategy to safely begin manufacturing on its new season.