Massive DC FanDome Guest List Reveals Which Movies Are Coming, And Not Coming

We’re beginning to wrap our arms round how large DC FanDome goes to be. As soon as Warner Bros. and DC determined to bypass San Diego Comedian-Con in favor of their very own occasion, we anticipated a wholesome exhibiting from the movie, tv, online game and comedian aspect of this sprawling universe. However now we’re studying that 300 particular company are anticipated to be a part of the August 22 occasion, and a scan of the visitor listing mainly tells us which anticipated initiatives are exhibiting up… and which of them should not.
First, the massive announcement. Warner Bros. has revealed that greater than 300 stars, forged members, creators and crew from fan-favorite DC properties are coming collectively within the DC FanDome. They even made this unbelievable graphic to share the all-star visitor listing:
Did you pause a few occasions to learn all of these names? Yeah, it’s lots to soak up. Having had the good thing about scrolling the visitor listing for DC FanDome prematurely, I went forward and carved out motion pictures that we now totally count on to carry information and/or footage… but additionally some titles which were rumored, which I consider we are able to now dial again expectations. Let’s begin with the most important ones.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Scanning the visitor listing, I anticipated Zack Snyder to be final, as they had been going alphabetical by first title. Nope. That distinction goes to Ziggy Marley. What DC property is Ziggy concerned in? I digress. Snyder is listed, which implies followers can look ahead to extra info on the HBO Max launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The director already revealed throughout his Justice Con look that the primary full trailer will probably be a part of DC FanDome. How a couple of launch date?
The Suicide Squad
Once more, not a complete shock. The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has been hyping up the footage he’s bringing to DC FanDome on social media the previous few weeks, and we bought a candy title therapy for his tackle DC’s villain tremendous group. However Gunn is on the listing, as are a number of members of his The Suicide Squad forged, together with Alice Braga, Jon Cena, Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, and Margot Robbie.
Marvel Lady 1984
One other one which we assumed could be featured within the DC FanDome, particularly when Gal Gadot was proven within the teaser trailer on a poster billboard. Patty Jenkins’ Marvel Lady 84 is the subsequent DC film due in theaters (at any time when theaters open once more). There have been snippets of a trailer leaking on-line, and the visitor listing for August 22 consists of Jenkins, Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig. Convey on Cheetah!
The Flash
Right here’s the place issues begin to get thrilling. Three names stood out to me whereas scanning the visitor listing. Andy and Barbara Muschietti, and Ezra Miller. This has to imply that we’re going to get no less than some details about the deliberate The Flash film that Andy Muschietti is directing. Miller has been quiet since some scandalous video of him surfaced on-line. However he’s on the listing, together with his The Flash director, so we are going to circle that one and hope for affirmation. You understand whose title isn’t listed? Kiersey Clemons.
The Batman
Footage! Footage! Footage! That’s primarily what we wish from the panel that’s anticipated to be a part of DC FanDome. Our first actual have a look at the Gotham that Matt Reeves is concocting. Reeves and Robert Pattinson are down on the visitor listing for DC FanDome, however no signal of Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano or Colin Farrell. Nonetheless… footage. Give it to us, DC.
Shazam 2
Shifting again into hypothesis mode. Zachary Levi, David F. Sandberg, Asher Angel, Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer and extra seem on the visitor listing for DC FanDome, which means Shazam 2 ought to be shifting into gear. We’d study extra in regards to the story they plan to pursue, but it surely’s method too quickly to see any artistic content material from this manufacturing. Nonetheless, a full panel on the sequel may result in extra info than anticipated. Mark Sturdy is listed, nonetheless. In order that Shazam end-credits tease may actually repay!
Ben Affleck’s Batman
Are you prepared to start out moving into the dangerous information portion of the guest-list reveal? Ben Affleck shouldn’t be a part of the DC FanDome, in line with the listing supplied by Warner Bros. There was hope, and hypothesis, that the return of the Bat in Zack Snyder’s Justice League may result in Affleck resuming the cape and cowl for a solo mission, presumably on HBO Max. Whereas that also may occur sooner or later, Affleck’s absence most likely signifies that we gained’t get information on that potential mission on August 22.
Henry Cavill’s Superman
One other title not on the listing is Henry Cavill, the Man of Metal from Snyder’s nook of the DC universe. Cavill has expressed all types of curiosity in stepping again into the tights of Kal-El for continued Superman motion pictures. And he may get that likelihood! However Cavill’s not a part of the DC FanDome expertise, so stick a pin in these goals for the second.
Ray Fisher’s Cyborg
Let’s additionally level out that Ray Fisher, the actor who performs Victor Stone in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is absent from the visitor listing. And that’s tragic. Cyborg was purported to have his personal standalone movie in 2020. And Snyder calls Fisher the “coronary heart” of his Justice League story. Followers have been hoping for information on extra tales together with Fisher, but it surely doesn’t seem that they’ll start on August 22.
Black Adam
Let’s shut off this deep dive into the DC FanDome visitor listing with excellent news. Dwayne Johnson IS included on the roster for the huge August 22 fan occasion. And we all know that The Rock is able to roll into the DCEU together with his Black Adam mission. At the moment, Black Adam has a December 22, 2021 launch date, and director Juame Collet-Serra is on the helm. Search for The Rock to ship the products throughout his presentation, possibly with some official idea artwork, or one thing that tells us extra of what to anticipate from his anticipated DCEU debut.
Right here’s some necessary information about DC FanDome. The 24-hour, actually immersive, world digital fan expertise begins on August 22, and is totally free to enter. Content material will probably be obtainable in 9 languages: Portuguese, Conventional Chinese language, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. DC FanDome will function over 100 hours of programming celebrating the previous, current and future DC content material by means of panels, behind the scenes entry, person generated experiences, and unique reveals, all inside an immersive fan expertise. DC FanDome will probably be on Aug. 22 beginning at 10am PDT and accessible globally at www.DCFanDome.com and www.DCKidsFanDome.com
