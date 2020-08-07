Massive DC FanDome Guest List Reveals Which Movies Are Coming, And Not Coming

The Flash

Right here’s the place issues begin to get thrilling. Three names stood out to me whereas scanning the visitor listing. Andy and Barbara Muschietti, and Ezra Miller. This has to imply that we’re going to get no less than some details about the deliberate The Flash film that Andy Muschietti is directing. Miller has been quiet since some scandalous video of him surfaced on-line. However he’s on the listing, together with his The Flash director, so we are going to circle that one and hope for affirmation. You understand whose title isn’t listed? Kiersey Clemons.