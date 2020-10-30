Massive Earthquake Shakes Turkey, and felt in Greece

A robust earthquake, with a magnitude of as much as 7.0, in accordance with the U.S. Geological Survey, struck Turkey’s Aegean coast on Friday.

The quake, which affected Turkey’s Izmir province probably the most, was centered north of Greece’s Samos island, with tremors felt so far as Athens and Istanbul. Buildings are reported to have collapsed in Izmir metropolis, with individuals taking to the streets. The tremors have been additionally felt on the Greek island of Crete.

Turkey and Greece are situated on faultlines. In January, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig and Malatya provinces, killing 38 individuals.

The extent of the earthquake harm is just not instantly clear, nor are the variety of casualties, if any.