Massive leak of GTA 6: alleged gameplay content and many images of the development appear

Grand Theft Auto 6 could have been leakedafter dozens of videos of what are supposed to be pictures in progress have surfaced on the internet.

A user known as teapotuberhacker has posted a zip file on GTAForums, in which he says: “Here are 90 images/clips from GTA 6. May leak more data soon. May leak more data, source code and assets soon.” of GTA 5 and 6, test build of GTA 6.”

The clips later made their way onto YouTube and Twitter, showing robberies, shootings, conversations and much more. Also appearing on screen are what appear to be debugging elements (much like similar tools from Red Dead Redemption 2 development). If legitimate, the videos appear to confirm previous rumors about the game, including two protagonists (one male and one female), and a setting in Vice City.

The source of the videos is not confirmed, but could be the result of a hack. Teapotuberhacker claims they were downloaded directly from Rockstar’s internal Slack groups.

GTA 6 gameplay leak. Seems very VERY legit. pic.twitter.com/tZjpfA1M2T — Mars (@Mars69lol) September 18, 2022

As expected, the videos have sparked intense debate about their authenticity. Some have questioned the resources used (pointing to the reuse of elements from GTA 5), while others have pointed to the voiced dialogues and debugging elements as proof that they are legit.

After years of rumours, GTA 6 was finally confirmed this year, but it seems that more official news will only be given when Rockstar is ready. Rockstar is said to have moved more developers onto GTA 6 recently after scrapping the Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 remasters.