Massive Medieval Mordhau Battles Coming Soon to PlayStation and Xbox

After debuting on PC in 2019, the game will launch this year with versions for PS4, PS5, One and Series X|S.

Good news for fans of medieval times. Console players will soon be able to enjoy Mordhau on PlayStation and Xbox, as you can see in the short announcement trailer shared by the development studio. Triternion and that you have on these same lines.

Allows battles of up to 64 playersOriginally released on PC in 2019, Mordhau is a multiplayer medieval combat game with battles up to 64 players on consoles. In it we can create our mercenary and participate in bloody fights with frenetic combat, castle sieges, cavalry charges and more.

It will have, in addition to the competitive modes, a Horde mode that can be enjoyed cooperatively and the possibility of playing against the AI. Though a release date has not yet been specified Specifically, the game will be published soon on consoles with new versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

In the analysis of Mordhau published by Toni Piedrabuena back in the day (on the PC version), our colleague claimed that stands out for transmitting the tension of combat with a fantastic playability, although with oversights in the technical and sound sections. At the time, we included it in the list of the eight medieval games that we enjoyed in the last generation, so we hope to be able to try these new console versions soon.

