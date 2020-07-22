MasterChef resumes filming, Live at the Apollo delayed until 2021

The BBC is delaying comedy hit Live at the Apollo amid social-distancing restrictions, as the broadcaster resumes filming on Masterchef: The Professionals.

BBC Two’s long-running stand-up collection, which has featured an array of prime comedy expertise since 2004, is reportedly being pushed again to 2021.

A spokesperson informed Broadcast the resolution had been made “in mild of the present social distancing measures affecting theatres in the UK”, with the sixteenth collection returning subsequent 12 months as a substitute of its authentic late-2020 air date.

“While this information will likely be disappointing for viewers, the security and wellbeing of everybody concerned in the present is our primary precedence,” she added.

The final collection of Live at the Apollo, which aired final 12 months, noticed comedians reminiscent of Tom Allen, Too Sizzling To Deal with‘s Desiree Burch, Sara Pascoe and Rhys James carry out.

In different BBC information, the broadcaster continued manufacturing on MasterChef: The Professionals final week, with Marcus Wareing, Monica Galetti and Gregg Wallace returning to the reveals in a socially-distanced capability.

In line with Deadline, a spokeswoman for the collection stated: “We’re guaranteeing that every one COVID-19 filming protocols are being adhered to as set out in industry-wide filming pointers revealed final week.​”

MasterChef is at the moment airing its Celeb MasterChef collection, which was filmed earlier than the pandemic struck, on BBC One, with footballer John Barnes, drag queen Baga Chipz and presenter Gethin Jones amongst these competing.

Earlier this month, varied UK broadcasters, together with the BBC, introduced they might start filming on varied reveals with out adhering to a two-metre separation, as a substitute making assessing on a case-by-case foundation and growing coronavirus testing on set.

The brand new steerage recommends that solid and crew members who break the two-metre social distancing guidelines needs to be examined at least as soon as per week for COVID-19 in addition to every day symptom checks.

Quite a lot of collection have restarted filming regardless of the ongoing pandemic, together with ITV’s Catchphrase, whereas the channel is planning to movie a brand new collection of The Dice in August.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for remark.

