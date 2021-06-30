MasterChef Telugu (2021): Watch All Episodes On-line | Gemini TV | Tamannaah Bhatia

Watch MasterChef Telugu on Gemini TV: MasterChef Telugu is a cooking truth display hosted by means of actress Tamannaah Bhatia. It’ll be aired completely on Gemini TV. This cookery display is in response to the Australian sequence MasterChef. The made over model of the MasterChef display might be to be had on SUN NXT app. Whilst the Tamil model of MasterChef is hosted by means of Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethuapathi. According to the channel knowledge the winner will clinch the MasterChef identify and Rs.25 Lakh. After the Blockbuster hit of Prepare dinner with Comali display from Vijay TV, a number of channels initiated Cookery Presentations together with Prepare dinner with Kirikku and Discovery Tamil Suvai Display.