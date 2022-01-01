Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan: Injuries in Vaishno Devi PM Modi-Amit Shah expressed grief, introduced repayment of Rs 2 lakh

Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan: Hundreds of devotees at the instance of New Yr Mata Vaishno Devi (Mata Vaishno Devi) Jammu for visits (Jammu) have arrived. Numerous devotees have reached Katra for the darshan of the mum. However a stampede from Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan positioned in Katra early Saturday. (Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan Katra) The scoop has pop out. 12 other people were showed lifeless on this stampede, whilst 13 individuals are stated to be injured. Once the scoop of the stampede was once won, the police reached the spot and reduction and rescue paintings began. (Rescue Operation Underway) finished.Additionally Learn – Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan: Registration resumes for darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi after stampede

PM Narendra Modi expressed grief

Expressing grief over this incident, Top Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a repayment of Rs 2 lakh each and every for the lifeless and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Nationwide Reduction Fund. Allow us to let you know that the individuals who died are citizens of UP, Haryana.

Amit Shah spoke to the Lieutenant Governor

Union House Minister Amit Shah has expressed grief over the incident. The House Minister tweeted and wrote – Middle is deeply pained through the tragic twist of fate in Mata Vaishno Devi temple. On this regard, I've spoken to the Lieutenant Governor of J&Ok Shri Manoj Sinha ji. The management is operating regularly to supply remedy to the injured. I categorical my condolences to the households of those that misplaced their lives on this twist of fate.

Rahul Gandhi additionally expressed grief

Congress birthday party chief Rahul Gandhi has expressed grief over the incident. He tweeted and wrote – The twist of fate of stampede in Mata Vaishnodevi temple is unhappy. My condolences to the households of the deceased. Wishing the injured a rapid restoration. Then again, Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief on this regard and expressed his condolences to the circle of relatives of the deceased.