Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra will start from August 16, if you want to go, then first know these rules, the government has issued guidelines

Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra will begin from August 16. The government has announced this. Along with this, the government has also issued guidelines. Along with this, rules have also been issued. If you are going, then it is very important to know the rules. Due to Corona virus, many types of rules have been made. There will be no permission to sit in the aarti. Children will not be able to travel for 10 years. Travelers will not be able to stay at night in Mata’s building. Also Read – Devotees going to Vaishno Darbar are not getting tickets

– Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra will begin from 16 August. Also Read – Landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, 1 killed and 7 injured | Landslide in Ardhkumari on Vaishno Devi Bhawan Marg, one woman dead

– A limited number of domestic devotees will receive permission for darshan of the mother. Also Read – watch video of maa vaishno devi aarti | Video: Watch the holy aarti of Maa Vaishnodevi and see Maa Vaishno Devi

– The journey on the building route will be closed at night.

– Children below the age of 10 years will not be able to travel at present.

– It will be necessary to wear masks during the journey. You will not be able to travel without it.

– There will be no permission for the devotees to sit in the divine aarti to be held in the morning of the mother’s house.

– For the time being the devotees stay overnight at the Mata Bhawan, there will be a ban.

– Until September 30, a maximum of five thousand passengers will be able to see in a day.

– It will be mandatory to download Arogya Setu App.

– Touching of idols and holy books will not be allowed.