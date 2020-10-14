Match Factory Announces Slew of Sales on Gianfranco Rosi’s ‘Notturno’

The Match Factory has introduced a slew of gross sales on Italian director Gianfranco Rosi’s “Notturno,” which has been making the rounds at prime fests comparable to Venice, Toronto and New York.

The offers had been introduced as Rome’s Oct. 14-18 MIA market (Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or Worldwide Audiovisual Market) kicked off.

Rosi’s high-profile doc shot over three years alongside the rattled borders of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria, and Lebanon within the director’s signature observational, but additionally empathetic fashion, has gone to arthouse streaming service MUBI for U.Okay./Eire, India, Latin America and Turkey, amongst different offers.

Rosi’s newest work segues from migration-themed “Fireplace at Sea” that received the 2016 Berlin Golden Bear, and “Sacro GRA,” winner of the 2013 Venice Golden Lion.

The doc capturing individuals who have lengthy been contending with the ravages of warfare and terror, most not too long ago inflicted by ISIS, has additionally been bought by Match Factory to: Austria (Filmladen); Benelux (Cineart); Ex-Yugolsavia (Demiurg); Japan (Bitters Finish); Portugal (Leopardo); Switzerland (Xenix); Taiwan (Joint Leisure) and Poland (New Horizons).

After world premiering to largely optimistic evaluations at Venice, “Notturno” had its North American premiere in Toronto, and seguing to New York, a feat matched this 12 months solely by “Nomadland.”

It should now display screen on the London Movie Competition this week, and likewise quickly at IDFA in Amsterdam, the place Rosi might be visitor of honor of this 12 months’s version.

Theatrically “Notturno” has been launched by 01 Distribution in Italy in early September and is ready to exit in French theaters by way of distributor Métèore on Feb. 3, 2021.

“Notturno” is a manufacturing of 21Uno Movie – Stemal Leisure with Rai Cinema, with Istituto Luce – Cinecittà, with the contribution of the Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo – Mibact and the assist of Eurimages, co-produced by Les Movies D’Ici (France) with Arte France Cinéma, No Nation Movies (Germany) and Mizzi Inventory Leisure (Germany). It’s produced by Donatella Palermo, Gianfranco Rosi, Serge Lalou and Camille Laemlè, Orwa Nyrabia, Eva-Maria Weerts.