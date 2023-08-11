Match Me In Miami Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A new drama series called Match Me To Miami Season 1 was made just for Roku. The program focuses on Devyn Simone and Laura Jacobs who run a matching business. Together, they examine the challenges single individuals have while looking for love.

Match Me in Miami’s eight episodes, which include Devyn Simone, Laura Jacobs, and four other matchmakers, examine the challenges that single individuals face while seeking for lasting love.

These four matchmakers are also employed by the same company: Laura Jacobs and Devyn Simone.

Executive producers of the show are James Davis und Erin Foye. The brand-new dating reality TV show Match Me in Miami immerses you in the vibrant Miami dating scene.

Prepare for an exciting journey filled with elevated stakes, dramatic meetings, and the search for love in the city of the party never stops with matchmaking professionals at the helm.

Prepare to see egos clash and sparks fly. Here are the instructions on how to get Match Me in Miami on Roku for free using a VPN in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, plus Europe.

Roku is enhancing its selection of reality dating TV shows. “To Paris for Love: A Reality Rom-Com,” “The Marriage Pact” (wt), and “Match Me in Miami” (wt) are three of the three new Roku original programming that the media firm unveiled on Monday.

Each is intended to “provide fun, fresh, and creative twists on the truth dating format,” said a press release from Roku.

In reality, “To Paris for Love: A Reality Rom-Com” is a 90-minute feature-length unscripted documentary. Three single pals will be followed as they visit Paris in quest of true love.

The movie is made by Zoe Saldaa’s Cinestar Pictures and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Productions.

The novel “The Marriage Pact” (wt) is referred to as “a social experiment.” It centers on two longstanding single friends who must decide whether to keep or break a prior agreement to get married if neither of them are still single at a particular age.

Viewers will adhere to the participating couples like their relationships go to the test to see whether they are actually destined to say, “I do,” as stated in the description.

Match Me In Miami Season 1 Release Date

Match Me’s first season debuted on the Roku Channel throughout Miami on June 9, 2023, on a Friday.

Devyn Simone with Laura Jacobs, who manage a matching agency, are the main subjects of the episode.

Together, they examine into the difficulties single people have while seeking for love.

Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent. Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon.

Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we will inform the release area.

Match Me In Miami Season 1 Cast

Cast members from Match Me To Miami Season 1 include Elsa Moreck, Tiff Baira, Taty Cokley, Nelly Sudri, and Laura Jacobs.

Internationally renowned in the fields of dating and matching is Devyn Simone. Throughout her career, she has helped other single people establish romantic relationships.

Due to her expertise providing dating and relationship therapy, she has been as a guest on several programs, including The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Doctors, The Shari Show, Access Hollywood, The Wendy Williams Show, and many more.

Additionally, she served as a relationship expert for Discovery’s Love At First Swipe. She works as a senior matchmaker with Three Day Rule Matchmaking at the moment.

With regard to Jacobs, jane was a pro at helping affluent and divorced people find love. She started her career with Lisa Clampitt Matchmaking as a Recruiting Scout, based on her LinkedIn profile.

She is presently working as a matchmaker at Cinque Matchmaking and lists her expertise as “a dating plus relationships coach as a mother agent” on her résumé.

Match Me In Miami Season 1 Trailer

Match Me In Miami Season 1 Plot

The eight episodes of Match Me in Miami explore the difficulties that single people have when looking for true love with the assistance of Devyn Simone, Laura Jacobs, and four more matchmakers who work for the same agency: Nelly Sudri, Elsa Moreck, Tiff Baira, and Taty Cokley. James Davis and Erin Foye are the program’s executive producers.

Miami is quite unique. It’s fascinating to see what people value most. Miami, in my opinion, exudes glamor and luxury. It has a bit more flash.

What happens because that the truly kind people—even the incredibly gorgeous ones—who live in Miami have aversions to being flashy. They have a sense of being lost.

Additionally, Laura Jacobs recently said in a conversation with LION Lunch Hour that the program would include both the journey undertaken by matchmakers and those of the individuals who find love.

Fans is going to be able to discover more about them as well as their labor of love, she claims. She also discussed the advantages of matchmaking versus dating apps for finding love.

Elsa informs Nelly that Laura has urged them not to talk to her. Clients Don plus Jesyka get more serious. Devyn makes a move back to New York. Tiff, Taty, and Elsa get used to Nelly being on probation.

Devyn Simone is an internationally recognized authority in dating and matchmaking. She has aided other singles in finding love throughout the course of her career.

She often appears as a guest on programs including The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Doctors, The Shari Show, Access Hollywood, The Wendy Williams Show, and many more because to her skill in dating and relationships.

New dating reality TV show Match Me in Miami explores the vibrant Miami dating scene and presents a group of professional matchmakers.

Get ready to enter the high-stakes world of matching, where the glitzy metropolis of Miami provides the backdrop for exhilarating meetings and emotional bonds.

Watch as a handpicked group of matchmakers representing a prestigious firm set out on the challenging task of introducing Miami’s most suitable individuals in a matter of short weeks.

This voyage promises to be exhilarating and dramatic, with personality conflicts and sparks flaring at every step.

Join us as we explore the struggles and successes of fostering lasting relationships in the dynamic and colorful city of Miami.